Cardinals Open Fifth Round With Quarterback Clayton Tune

Another Texan has entered the Cardinals' quarterback room.

The Cardinals drafted Houston's Clayton Tune with the first of two fifth-round picks on Saturday, the fourth of five QBs with Texas roots -- joining Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy and David Blough. (Jeff Driskel can say he was a Texan too -- a Houston Texan.)

(In an amazing coincidence, Tune's great-great uncle, Jim Lawrence, was the Cardinals' first-ever pick in 1936 when the NFL held their first college draft.)

Murray is rehabbing his torn ACL. McCoy is still not throwing as he recovers from arm issues. In Tune, the Cardinals gain a prolific player who has significant confidence too, calling himself the best quarterback in his draft class.

"If you just look at my body of work, the teams I play on, I elevate everyone around me," Tune said. "I'm a natural leader. People follow me. People see the work I put in and the mindset and they want to follow suit. I have that no-flinch mentality when things get going tough.

"And then being able to make every throw on the field, being able to throw off-schedule and being more mobile than people realize."

Tune threw for 4,074 yards and 40 touchdowns for the Cougars this past season, and 70 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

Cardinals QB coach Israel Woolfolk was still with the Browns early in the offseason and served as Tune's QB coach at the Senior Bowl.

"We are always going to look to add competition to the roster," GM Monti Ossenfort said. "It doesn't matter what position it's at.

"We'll see how it goes. It's a crowded room, but Kyler is working back from that injury (and) competition will bring out the best in everybody."

Tune wasn't yet on varsity when his high school played Murray's once upon a time, but they did cross paths. Tune said he met McCoy a couple of months ago, while Blough shares the same hometown (they went to separate high schools.)

Tune said he even met Blough, but doesn't think Blough will remember. Blough, while in college at Purdue, was in his hometown throwing in the offseason at Tune's high school about six years ago and Tune found out and went to see him. Tune said he introduced himself and the pair threw a little bit.