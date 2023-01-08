Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Opponents Set For 2023 Season

Home schedule includes Cowboys, Bengals, Giants, Ravens

Jan 08, 2023 at 01:50 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Cornerback Marco Wilson and the Cardinals will host the Cowboys during the 2023 season.
Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Cornerback Marco Wilson and the Cardinals will host the Cowboys during the 2023 season.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Records for an ensuing season's schedule often doesn't translate -- teams with the Cardinals and Rams on the 2022 schedule, for instance, were expecting something much different.

But the Cardinals' slate of games for 2023 is set, and with the NFC East and AFC North on the schedule, it will be a battle if those teams play again at their 2022 level.

The home schedule will be highlighted by visits from the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals. The road schedule includes trips to Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, with the extra seventeenth game again on the road in Houston and against potential No. 1 overall pick quarterback Bryce Young.

The only game left up in the air Sunday was whether the Falcons or Panthers would visit State Farm Stadium next year. With the Panthers winning against the Saints, it locked in the visit from the Falcons.

HOME

  • Dallas Cowboys
  • New York Giants
  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Atlanta Falcons
  • Los Angeles Rams
  • San Francisco 49ers
  • Seattle Seahawks

ROAD

  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • Washington Commanders
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Chicago Bears
  • Houston Texans
  • Los Angeles Rams
  • San Francisco 49ers
  • Seattle Seahawks

Related Content

news

Inactives: Nine Is Enough For Season Finale

Against 49ers, Cardinals have enough injuries to fill out list

news

How To Watch: Cardinals at 49ers, Week 18

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Arizona Cardinals at the San Francisco 49ers on January 8, 2023.

news

Cardinals Add Running Back Ty'Son Williams To Roster

Four players added to mix before finale in San Francisco

news

Cardinals Close Season With Test Against NFC West Best 49ers

David Blough to get second start at QB with multiple key players sitting

news

One Final Practice, One Final Game For J.J. Watt

Retiring defensive lineman prepared for emotion of last game against 49ers

news

Injury Report: Week 18 At San Francisco 49ers

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 18 matchup with the 49ers in San Francisco

news

Three Big Things: 49ers Week

A look at the top storylines for Sunday's game

news

Finding Meaning In The Unthinkable

Hamlin injury and aftermath a reminder of the humans playing this game

news

A.J. Green Thinks About Possibility Of Retirement

Wide receiver's role has shrunk in second season with Cardinals

news

Takeaways From 'Hard Knocks In Season': J.J. Watt Retires, Apologizes

Blough gets more time in the Hard Knocks spotlight

news

Kyler Murray Has Surgery, Cardinals Go Blough At QB For Finale

McCoy shut down with eye toward 2023

Advertising