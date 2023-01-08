Cardinals Opponents Set For 2023 Season

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Records for an ensuing season's schedule often doesn't translate -- teams with the Cardinals and Rams on the 2022 schedule, for instance, were expecting something much different.

But the Cardinals' slate of games for 2023 is set, and with the NFC East and AFC North on the schedule, it will be a battle if those teams play again at their 2022 level.

The home schedule will be highlighted by visits from the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals. The road schedule includes trips to Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, with the extra seventeenth game again on the road in Houston and against potential No. 1 overall pick quarterback Bryce Young.