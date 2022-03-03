Cardinals Partner With USA Football For Blitz Event On Saturday

A fun, free family event with exciting youth football clinics and giveaways will be held on March 5, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at State Farm Stadium, led by USA Football in partnership with the Cardinals.

The full day of fun and free youth football activities for kids is part of USA Football's Blitz event series. USA Football's Blitz events are taking place in more than one dozen U.S. cities through July.

USA Football's Blitz event on the fields outside State Farm Stadium includes an 8,000 square-foot Fan Fest area, complete with youth football clinics, yard games, giveaways and other exciting activities for kids and families. Cardinals team mascot Big Red and Cardinals Cheerleaders also will be on hand.