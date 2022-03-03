Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Partner With USA Football For Blitz Event On Saturday

State Farm Stadium will host family outing

Mar 03, 2022 at 10:06 AM
State Farm Stadium
Photo by Arizona Cardinals

A fun, free family event with exciting youth football clinics and giveaways will be held on March 5, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at State Farm Stadium, led by USA Football in partnership with the Cardinals.

The full day of fun and free youth football activities for kids is part of USA Football's Blitz event series. USA Football's Blitz events are taking place in more than one dozen U.S. cities through July.

Kids and families may register to attend the event outside State Farm Stadium (Lawn C) by clicking here.

USA Football's Blitz event on the fields outside State Farm Stadium includes an 8,000 square-foot Fan Fest area, complete with youth football clinics, yard games, giveaways and other exciting activities for kids and families. Cardinals team mascot Big Red and Cardinals Cheerleaders also will be on hand.

USA Football is the sport's national governing body and a member of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee. A youth football development partner of the Cardinals and the NFL, the non-profit organization delivers accredited coach training and nationally supported standards for fun and safer football play for kids nationwide.

Related Content

news

Offseason Rewind: Zach Ertz

Looking back at the arrival and season of the new tight end
news

You've Got Mail: Who's Been Added, Who Hasn't Been Added

Topics include Hernandez signing, the wide receiver room, and Butler's 'retirement'
news

Cardinals Sign Will Hernandez For Offensive Line

Veteran could slide into right guard role
news

Kyler Murray: 'I'm Not Really Too Worried About My Future'

QB presents checks to Arizona Educational Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of Valley
news

Mock Draft Tracker 2022 2.0

A look at the analysts' choice for the team at No. 23 overall
news

Cardinals Sign Linebacker Nick Vigil To One-Year Deal

Potential replacement of Hicks for the roster
news

You've Got Mail: After The First Wave Of Free Agency

Topics include lack of new signings, Ojabo's draft spot and Jalen Thompson
news

Colt McCoy Is Happy To Remain With Cardinals

Veteran quarterback to work more with Kyler Murray
news

Long-Time Cardinals Athletic Trainer John Omohundro Canton-Bound

Will be part of first class of Hall of Fame contributors
news

Cardinals Agree With Linebacker Ezekiel Turner On New Contract

Special teams ace remains on a one-year deal
news

Cardinals Sign Long Snapper Aaron Brewer, Keep Andy Lee

Special teams stay stable with returns
news

Maxx Williams Returns To Cardinals To Complete Tight End Duo

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips is released
Advertising