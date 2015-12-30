Cardinals Pegged As Super Bowl Favorites

ESPN's power rankings vaulted the Cardinals to No. 1 this week, as did Sports Illustrated's "The Monday Morning Quarterback." Number-crunching websites are just as bullish, with Football Outsiders and FiveThirtyEight pegging Arizona as Super Bowl favorites, while the Vegas oddsmakers moved the Cards up to co-favorites with the Patriots.

Although the Cardinals made an impressive run to the Super Bowl in 2008, that was a Cinderella story. Never before in its Arizona history has this franchise entered the postseason as the team to beat – or in its St. Louis history, for that matter -- but if the Cardinals down the Seahawks on Sunday, there is little doubt the 2015 iteration could be the first.

The team has tunnel vision but nonetheless appreciates the outside recognition.

"Ultimately, there are a number of things that drive players," quarterback Carson Palmer said. "Personally, one of the best things that comes out of a season is opponent's respect. I think everybody in our locker room enjoys that."

From the time they stomped the Bears and 49ers in back-to-back weeks in September, it was clear the Cardinals were very good. But the title of the best was mainly held by the Patriots or the Panthers.

New England and Carolina both lost last week, and only the Chiefs can match the Cardinals' current nine-game winning streak. Beyond the basic win-loss total, the Cardinals have accumulated the type of statistics that predict a successful future.

Their point-differential leads the league at plus-206, which is the equivalent to outscoring opponents by 13.7 points each game. They have defeated six teams by 23 points or more. According to a recent New York Times article, only seven other teams have won six games in a season by three touchdowns or more since 1970, and five of those went on to win the Super Bowl.

The Cardinals enter the final week of the season first in the NFL in points per game (32.2), first in total offense (420.1 yards gained), fifth in points allowed (18.5) and fifth in total defense (319.5 yards allowed). No other team ranks in the top-five in all four categories.

So, are the Cardinals the best?