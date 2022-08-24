Cardinals Pick Up Danny Amendola As Coaching Intern In Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Danny Amendola is going to Paris at the end of the week.
This week, the former NFL wide receiver is an unpaid coaching intern for the Cardinals, getting a taste of what his future might hold.
Amendola's father is a high school coach in Texas, and the recently retired Amendola sees it almost inevitable he'll get into the same line of work. It doesn't hurt that one of his best friends is the head coach of the Cardinals.
"This game has been in my blood my whole life," Amendola said after the Cardinals and Titans held their joint practice Wednesday. "It's hard to get away from it. I definitely need to travel and kind of do my thing because once I get into it, I'm never going to get out."
Amendola, a close friend of Kingsbury (the two both attended Texas Tech, although at different times) got the invite from the coach to help out. Amendola also played for Cardinals wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson when the two were with the Dolphins.
"I just told him, since he doesn't have much to do these days, come with us and talk to those receivers," Kingsbury said.
Amendola showed up to the Cardinals team hotel in downtown Nashville on Tuesday and immediately felt the pangs of missing his playing days. He might still be playing if his knees would allow it.
Instead, he's coaching guys like Hollywood Brown and DeAndre Hopkins for a couple of workouts.
"It's great to get out here for a few days, help these receivers out as much as I can and absorb this coaching room," Amendola said.
Coaching seems inevitable, contrasting Kingsbury's advice.
"I tell him to stay away from it," Kingsbury said with a smile. "He's got a lot of money, so go to Europe and hang out, enjoy what you've earned."
HAMILTON DOWN; QUESTIONS AT CORNERBACK
Antonio Hamilton, who has risen to the No. 2 cornerback role, was not at practice again Wednesday. Kingsbury said he was being evaluated medically. For what, he was asked.
"We'll let you know Week 1 when we have to (on the injury report)," Kingsbury said.
With Hamilton missing time, Marco Wilson is moved back into the second cornerback role. Isaiah Simmons, a "starbacker" who has been working with the safeties all preseason, can be part of the cornerback equation, along with high-level safeties Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson.
"For me and J.T., we have to get the communication out as soon as possible," Baker said. "You've got Marco in his second year, so as long as we can communicate to them the call beforehand they can just lock in, and then their God-given gifts will kick in for whoever wins that position."
DORTCH GETS GREEN'S PRAISE
Greg Dortch has had a very good training camp and preseason. He's also got a big backer in veteran teammate A.J. Green .
"I tell everybody about Dortch, man," Green said. "His feel for the game, his hands, his mentality every day is unmatched. Every day you get 100 percent from that guy."
Yes, Green admitted, even players find favorite underdogs on the roster to root for.
"Dortch is one of those guys," Green said. "Andy (Isabella). Those guys, I go home every day and tell my wife how these guys work, how they don't complain. They work every day, and that makes me want to come out and work every day."