Cardinals Pick Up Danny Amendola As Coaching Intern In Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Danny Amendola is going to Paris at the end of the week.

This week, the former NFL wide receiver is an unpaid coaching intern for the Cardinals, getting a taste of what his future might hold.

Amendola's father is a high school coach in Texas, and the recently retired Amendola sees it almost inevitable he'll get into the same line of work. It doesn't hurt that one of his best friends is the head coach of the Cardinals.

"This game has been in my blood my whole life," Amendola said after the Cardinals and Titans held their joint practice Wednesday. "It's hard to get away from it. I definitely need to travel and kind of do my thing because once I get into it, I'm never going to get out."

Amendola, a close friend of Kingsbury (the two both attended Texas Tech, although at different times) got the invite from the coach to help out. Amendola also played for Cardinals wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson when the two were with the Dolphins.

"I just told him, since he doesn't have much to do these days, come with us and talk to those receivers," Kingsbury said.

Amendola showed up to the Cardinals team hotel in downtown Nashville on Tuesday and immediately felt the pangs of missing his playing days. He might still be playing if his knees would allow it.

Instead, he's coaching guys like Hollywood Brown and DeAndre Hopkins for a couple of workouts.

"It's great to get out here for a few days, help these receivers out as much as I can and absorb this coaching room," Amendola said.

Coaching seems inevitable, contrasting Kingsbury's advice.