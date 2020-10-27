 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Place Zach Allen, Isaiah Irving On Injured Reserve

Team also releases TE Evan Baylis 

Oct 27, 2020 at 01:18 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Defensive lineman Zach Allen (94) is headed to injured reserve with an ankle injury.
Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Defensive lineman Zach Allen (94) is headed to injured reserve with an ankle injury.

The Cardinals put a pair of players on injured reserve Tuesday -- and the good news is that Kenyan Drake wasn't one of them.

Defensive lineman Zach Allen (ankle) and linebacker Isaiah Irving (neck) were each placed on IR, where they must stay for at least three weeks -- meaning Allen in particular could return as soon as the Thursday night game in Seattle Week 11, if his injury were to heal.

But it is perhaps a good sign that Drake, who also hurt his ankle and who reportedly will miss a few weeks, was not moved to IR, giving the Cardinals flexibility to have him return sooner rather than later.

The Cards also released tight end Evan Baylis Tuesday, meaning the Cardinals have three open roster spots. Some of those post-bye are expected to be filled with other players coming off IR as they heal -- safety Jalen Thompson, tight end Maxx Williams, guard J.R. Sweezy and defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence among them.

The Cardinals released a pair of players from the practice squad as well: tight end Justin Johnson and wide receiver Andre Patton.

Allen, who finished his rookie season on IR last year, had been starting and was among the pieces defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was using to help replace the injured Chandler Jones. After he initially got hurt against the Seahawks, Allen tried to go back into the game but left quickly when he realized he could not continue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Hold Impressive Third-Round Pick Parade

RB Trey Benson, OL Isaiah Adams, TE Tip Reiman, CB Elijah Jones added to roster
news

Cardinals Take Max Melton With Second-Round Pick

Rutgers cornerback arrives to help secondary
news

Cardinals Trade Down In The Second Round

Deal with Falcons yields yet another third-round pick, then another trade down
news

Ten Things To Know About First-Round Picks Marvin Harrison Jr., Darius Robinson

Newest Cardinals arrive at Tempe facility for first time Thursday
news

Cardinals Select Marvin Harrison Jr. With First Pick

Team stays at No. 4 to grab high-profile wide receiver
news

With First-Round Pick No. 2, Cardinals Take Darius Robinson

Missouri product continues bolstering of defensive line
news

How To Watch: NFL Draft

Check out all the ways to watch and live stream the 2024 NFL Draft April on 25-27, 2024
news

Will The Cardinals Draft Be A Four-Gone Conclusion?

With 11 picks in NFL Draft, Ossenfort's first call is whether to trade or pick first choice
news

'Twas the Night Before the Draft

Paris Johnson Jr., Trey McBride reminisce on emotions before they were picked
news

As Draft Approaches, The History Of 4 And 27

Cardinals have not picked fourth since 1972
news

'Moment' Has Arrived For Big Cardinals' Draft Opportunity

GM Ossenfort will make significant changes to team through 2024 selections
news

Remembering Pat Tillman 20 Years After His Death

Former Cardinals safety was killed in action in 2004
Advertising