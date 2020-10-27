Cardinals Place Zach Allen, Isaiah Irving On Injured Reserve

The Cardinals put a pair of players on injured reserve Tuesday -- and the good news is that Kenyan Drake wasn't one of them.

Defensive lineman Zach Allen (ankle) and linebacker Isaiah Irving (neck) were each placed on IR, where they must stay for at least three weeks -- meaning Allen in particular could return as soon as the Thursday night game in Seattle Week 11, if his injury were to heal.

But it is perhaps a good sign that Drake, who also hurt his ankle and who reportedly will miss a few weeks, was not moved to IR, giving the Cardinals flexibility to have him return sooner rather than later.

The Cards also released tight end Evan Baylis Tuesday, meaning the Cardinals have three open roster spots. Some of those post-bye are expected to be filled with other players coming off IR as they heal -- safety Jalen Thompson, tight end Maxx Williams, guard J.R. Sweezy and defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence among them.

The Cardinals released a pair of players from the practice squad as well: tight end Justin Johnson and wide receiver Andre Patton.