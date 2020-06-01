Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Cardinals Players, Organization Speak Against Racism, Killings

Jun 01, 2020 at 02:28 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Kenyan Drake went from Atlanta to Minneapolis, where George Floyd was killed during an arrest. Patrick Peterson composed an emotional statement. DeAndre Hopkins has steadily made comments via his Twitter feed mostly by quote-tweeting videos that have been captured on social media. D.J. Humphries and Max Garcia have weighed in. And the Cardinals as an organization also have made a statement.

Peterson's comments were powerful, noting he needed his anger from the situation to be "under control" before he posted. Normally, the Cardinals would have been in the middle of organized team activities right now, with players interacting with each other not only on the field but in the locker room -- where, Humphries noted, "we can have the heated talks and break down barriers cuz we alphas the dialogue just too raw for the world."

It's a subject that impacts every single person not only in the United States but the world, a subject so much bigger than football. Back in 2018, Corey Peters, Tre Boston and Antoine Bethea met with Governor Doug Ducey about working toward criminal justice reform and addressing the disproportional number of minorities in the prison system. Part of those conversations were around improving the relationship between minority communities and how they are policed.

When George Floyd is killed, or Breonna Taylor, or Ahmaud Arbery, and the color of their skin is a reason, it is wrong and inexcusable. And why Peterson is among those saying in all capital letters, "WE NEED & DEMAND CHANGE!!"

Related Content

news

Cardinals Take Part In 'Feed The Hungry' Before Thanksgiving

Players, executives, cheerleaders reach out to community in need
news

Cardinals Take Part In Equine Therapy For Salute To Service

T.A.P.S. helps families grieving death of military loved one
news

After Damar Hamlin, Cardinals Help Local Schools With AEDs

Athletic trainer Drew Krueger presents Maricopa HS, St. Mary-Basha Catholic School with gift
news

Cardinals, Kelvin Beachum Take Part In AZ Kids Day

Team joins State Farm in donating $50,000 to help
news

Cardinals Put In Final Touches For Opener At William V. Bidwill '49 Stadium

Georgetown Prep graduated late Cardinals owner as well as three sons
news

Kyler Murray Witness As Girls Flag Football Starts AIA-Sanctioned Era

Helped by Cardinals and Nike, sport begins with Mountain View-Mountain Pointe game
news

Kyler Murray Takes Students On Shopping Trip

Quarterback revisits memories of youth in helping underprivileged kids
news

Cardinals Again Emphasize How Civics Matter Through D.C. Trip

Franchise teams with Close Up to send high school students on team plane
news

Cancer Visit Hits Close To Home For Nolan Cooney

Cardinals punter might not be in NFL if not for illness
news

Only One Way To Approach School Advice For Kei'Trel Clark

Rookie cornerback tells those who ask to get degree before NFL
news

Larry Fitzgerald's Supper Gains $1 Million For Foundation

Former wide receiver aids education, breast cancer work
news

Cardinals, USA Football Award Spring Grants To Arizona Youth Leagues

Advertising