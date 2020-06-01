Cardinals Players, Organization Speak Against Racism, Killings

Peterson's comments were powerful, noting he needed his anger from the situation to be "under control" before he posted. Normally, the Cardinals would have been in the middle of organized team activities right now, with players interacting with each other not only on the field but in the locker room -- where, Humphries noted, "we can have the heated talks and break down barriers cuz we alphas the dialogue just too raw for the world."

It's a subject that impacts every single person not only in the United States but the world, a subject so much bigger than football. Back in 2018, Corey Peters, Tre Boston and Antoine Bethea met with Governor Doug Ducey about working toward criminal justice reform and addressing the disproportional number of minorities in the prison system. Part of those conversations were around improving the relationship between minority communities and how they are policed.