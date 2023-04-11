Players Return To Tempe As Jonathan Gannon Sets Culture

Murray continues to rehab, but again Gannon was loathe to put any expectations or evaluations on where Murray might be in the process. Tight end Zach Ertz, also rehabbing from an ACL tear, spoke to the media and said he still hopes to be ready for Week 1, which would include being able to return and practice at some point in training camp.

Ertz's rehab has had him in the building much of the time since the season ended.

"Everyone wants to make a big deal of the facilities and the (NFLPA) report card, but I can see first-hand there have been improvements already," Ertz said. "This place screams of so much potential, and it's up to everyone in the building to maximize that."

That includes the growth of the strength training staff, which has Shea Thompson as director of football performance, Evan Marcus as the new head of strength and conditioning and seven coaches total as Buddy Morris moved into a role as senior reconditioning coordinator focusing on rehab situations.

The offseason program runs from now through the mandatory minicamp in mid-June, with the first organized team activities May 22 after the initial minicamp. Phase Two work – where players can get on the field without helmets with their own side of the ball – comes before that.

The weight room work, and the meetings, are ongoing.

"I liked the pace and the tempo they were working at, and a couple of players already came up and were like, "this is good,' " Gannon said. "It's a huge aspect of a football team, and you've got to be thought-out and detailed on how you train these guys."

As for the recent stories about owner Michael Bidwill and pending arbitration with the league with former employee Terry McDonough, Gannon said that hasn't impacted him.