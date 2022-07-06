Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Cornerback

With July here and training camp scheduled to start soon, azcardinals.com will take a look at the Cardinals' individual position groups during this quiet time in the NFL and give our opinions about where the groups stand prior to camp. Today, cornerback.

Murphy goes into his contract year as the No. 1 cornerback and earning praise from his head coach. At a position where Murphy is needed at a high level – without injury, because of a lack of depth – Murphy can make himself a lot of money by playing well all season. He started hot last year, but impact lessened late in the season. Wilson goes into Year Two with the knowledge he too is crucial with little pushing him from behind; the Cardinals could use the fourth-round pick jumping forward in his game. Given what the Cards have at the position, his work on special teams and the tragic death of Jeff Gladney, Hamilton is in a position where the Cards will need him.

Jackson was just signed and he's got a good chance to stick around if for no other reason than the Cardinals could used someone with his experience on the roster. Borders has some experience, but Baker and Matthew are rookies and Brooks and Whittaker might be fighting for a practice squad role.

UPGRADE ODDS: High