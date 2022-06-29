Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Defensive Line

With July here and training camp scheduled to start soon, azcardinals.com will take a look at the Cardinals' individual position groups during this quiet time in the NFL and give our opinions about where the groups stand prior to camp.
LOCKS: J.J. Watt, Rashard Lawrence, Zach Allen, Leki Fotu
Fully recovered from shoulder surgery, Watt remains the group's crown jewel and has constantly received praise during offseason work. Zach Allen is healthier after undergoing ankle surgery after the season, and will be needed to continue his improvement as he enters his contract year. Lawrence is more experienced and aiming to bounce back this season after an injury-riddled 2021. Fotu continues to improve and needs to be a solid rotation piece.
WORK TO DO: Michael Dogbe, Kingsley Keke, Matt Dickerson , Manny Jones , Jonathan Ledbetter
Keke signed late this offseason after tenures with the Packers and Texans to add depth to the position, and has a good chance to stick just because of his experience. Dogbe has managed to stick around a few years after being a raw late draft pick in 2019, and Ledbetter was with the team almost all last season on the practice squad.
UPGRADE ODDS: Medium
If the Cardinals were to add another body to the defensive line, it likely would be at nose tackle. Veteran Corey Peters remains a free agent and is uncertain to return in 2022. Peters or not, it wouldn't be a surprise to bring in another veteran.
Images of the Cardinals' defensive linemen heading into 2022 training camp.