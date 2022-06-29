Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Defensive Line

With July here and training camp scheduled to start soon, azcardinals.com will take a look at the Cardinals' individual position groups during this quiet time in the NFL and give our opinions about where the groups stand prior to camp.

Fully recovered from shoulder surgery, Watt remains the group's crown jewel and has constantly received praise during offseason work. Zach Allen is healthier after undergoing ankle surgery after the season, and will be needed to continue his improvement as he enters his contract year. Lawrence is more experienced and aiming to bounce back this season after an injury-riddled 2021. Fotu continues to improve and needs to be a solid rotation piece.

Keke signed late this offseason after tenures with the Packers and Texans to add depth to the position, and has a good chance to stick just because of his experience. Dogbe has managed to stick around a few years after being a raw late draft pick in 2019, and Ledbetter was with the team almost all last season on the practice squad.

UPGRADE ODDS: Medium