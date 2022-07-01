Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Inside Linebacker

With July here and training camp scheduled to start soon, azcardinals.com will take a look at the Cardinals' individual position groups during this quiet time in the NFL and give our opinions about where the groups stand prior to camp.

Collins should one of the starters this season after backing up Jordan Hicks last season as a rookie. The 2021 first-rounder will team with Simmons, who enters his third season, as the middle commanders of the defense. Vigil signed this offseason to become a key reserve to fill the Hicks' role. Special teams ace Turner also re-signed in free agency.

Aside from being known as a key special teamer, Vallejo is a dependable backup on defense. Niemann has extensive experience having played the last few years with the Chiefs in their playoff runs. He and Walker could be in a battle for a spot.

UPGRADES ODDS: Low