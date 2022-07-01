Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Inside Linebacker

Simmons, Collins headline the position

Jul 01, 2022 at 10:31 AM
With July here and training camp scheduled to start soon, azcardinals.com will take a look at the Cardinals' individual position groups during this quiet time in the NFL and give our opinions about where the groups stand prior to camp.

LOCKS: Isaiah Simmons, Zaven Collins, Nick Vigil, Ezekiel Turner

Collins should one of the starters this season after backing up Jordan Hicks last season as a rookie. The 2021 first-rounder will team with Simmons, who enters his third season, as the middle commanders of the defense. Vigil signed this offseason to become a key reserve to fill the Hicks' role. Special teams ace Turner also re-signed in free agency.

WORK TO DOTanner Vallejo, Joe Walker, Ben Niemann, Chandler Wooten

Aside from being known as a key special teamer, Vallejo is a dependable backup on defense. Niemann has extensive experience having played the last few years with the Chiefs in their playoff runs. He and Walker could be in a battle for a spot.

UPGRADES ODDS: Low

The Cardinals drafted Collins and Simmons high as they did to become anchors of the defense. At this point, it's sink or swim with them, and the Cards think they have the depth beyond that to make it work.

Inside Linebackers On The Roster

Images of the Cardinals' inside linebackers heading into training camp.

