Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Running Back

Conner returns to anchor position; Benjamin and Williams top race for RB2

Jul 11, 2022 at 09:05 AM
Darren Urban

With July here and training camp scheduled to start soon, azcardinals.com will take a look at the Cardinals' individual position groups during this quiet time in the NFL and give our opinions about where the groups stand prior to camp. Today, running back.

LOCKS: James Conner, Darrel Williams

Conner returns after his big scoring year (18 touchdowns) and a Pro Bowl berth. He will be the guy the Cardinals want to lean on, the leader in the backfield and one on offense. His presence gives the Cardinals a goal-line and short-yardage back that, as he proved last year, they needed. Williams is also a beefy back and one with high-level experience having played with the Chiefs the past few years. Whether he serves as a guy to give Conner a big-back blow, or to fill in if Conner gets dinged, it makes all the sense in the world to have him on the roster.

WORK TO DO: Eno Benjamin, Jonathan Ward, Keaontay Ingram, Ronnie Rivers, T.J. Pledger

Kliff Kingsbury has mentioned a couple of times how Benjamin has had a breakout offseason, lauding his improvement. It feels like Benjamin, given Kingsbury's confidence, is close to a roster lock if not already there. With the departure of Chase Edmonds, it feels like Benjamin's game most closely resembles what Edmonds provided. Ward, with his special teams skills, also may veer into lock territory. Here's a question: Can Ingram do enough on special teams to either wrest one of those spots away or even earn a fifth running back spot on the 53?

UPGRADE ODDS: Low

The Cardinals have all the running backs they need. Now it's a question of sorting through them, and figuring out who is on the bubble and where they fit compared to other positions on the bubble.

Running Backs On The Roster

Images of the Cardinals' running backs heading into training camp.

James Conner
1 / 7

James Conner

Arizona Cardinals
Darrel Williams
2 / 7

Darrel Williams

Arizona Cardinals
Eno Benjamin
3 / 7

Eno Benjamin

Arizona Cardinals
Jonathan Ward
4 / 7

Jonathan Ward

Arizona Cardinals
Keaontay Ingram
5 / 7

Keaontay Ingram

Arizona Cardinals
T.J. Pledger
6 / 7

T.J. Pledger

Arizona Cardinals
Ronnie RIvers
7 / 7

Ronnie RIvers

Arizona Cardinals
