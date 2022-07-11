Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Running Back

With July here and training camp scheduled to start soon, azcardinals.com will take a look at the Cardinals' individual position groups during this quiet time in the NFL and give our opinions about where the groups stand prior to camp. Today, running back.

Conner returns after his big scoring year (18 touchdowns) and a Pro Bowl berth. He will be the guy the Cardinals want to lean on, the leader in the backfield and one on offense. His presence gives the Cardinals a goal-line and short-yardage back that, as he proved last year, they needed. Williams is also a beefy back and one with high-level experience having played with the Chiefs the past few years. Whether he serves as a guy to give Conner a big-back blow, or to fill in if Conner gets dinged, it makes all the sense in the world to have him on the roster.

Kliff Kingsbury has mentioned a couple of times how Benjamin has had a breakout offseason, lauding his improvement. It feels like Benjamin, given Kingsbury's confidence, is close to a roster lock if not already there. With the departure of Chase Edmonds, it feels like Benjamin's game most closely resembles what Edmonds provided. Ward, with his special teams skills, also may veer into lock territory. Here's a question: Can Ingram do enough on special teams to either wrest one of those spots away or even earn a fifth running back spot on the 53?

UPGRADE ODDS: Low