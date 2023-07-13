Cardinals Position Overview 2023: Cornerback

With minicamp in the rearview mirror and training camp scheduled to start soon, azcardinals.com will take a look at the Cardinals' individual position groups during this quiet time in the NFL and give our opinions about where the groups stand prior to camp.

Today, cornerback.

Among those at their position, Wilson and Hamilton ranked 1-2 in passes defensed and combined for four of the team's 11 interceptions last season. They'll need to be much better this season, especially given an uncertain pass rush. If the Cardinals can't get to the quarterback, then the burden falls with this group. Wilson took a big step in his coverage skills in Year 2. Can he take an even bigger step in Year 3? Hamilton, meanwhile, had his best season as a pro in 2022. Then, with Williams, it's not if he'll make the team, but when he'll make his debut. He suffered a torn ACL in the middle of his junior year at Syracuse. He could be ready Week 1.

There is no shortage of opportunity within this group. Now, who goes and grabs the proverbial brass ring? Matthew has the size you like – 6-foot-2, 195 pounds – but he's still very raw despite appearing in 14 games last season as a rookie. Hairston is a veteran as are free-agent signees Boyd, Fenton, Mabin, and Price. None of them, though, have found consistent playing time on defense. Boyd is more known for his special teams play. Scouts like Clark, who was a three-time All-ACC selection out of Louisville. He still faces an uphill climb as a sixth-round draft pick.

UPGRADE ODDS: High