Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Position Overview 2023: Running Back

Team looks like it will recommit to the running game

Jun 29, 2023 at 10:03 AM
Grialou_C
Craig Grialou

azcardinals.com

Position.RB

With minicamp in the rearview mirror and training camp scheduled to start soon, azcardinals.com will take a look at the Cardinals' individual position groups during this quiet time in the NFL and give our opinions about where the groups stand prior to camp.

Today, running back.

LOCKS: James Conner

Following a second straight 1,000-scrimmage yard season, Conner returns as RB1. Though his scoring dropped off from the previous season (seven rushing touchdowns compared to 15 in 2021), he remains a real threat near the goal line. Consistent touches is key for Conner. Like most running backs, he seems to perform better on game day as his number of rushing attempts increases. It'll be interesting to see how the new coaching staff decides to use Conner, especially in the passing game. In his two seasons with the Cardinals, he's proven to be a reliable target, and not just on third down.

WORK TO DO: Corey Clement, Keaontay Ingram, Ty'Son Williams, Emari Demercado

Clement was a solid mid-season pickup a year ago. The fact that he was re-signed so early in free agency may indicate he is more of a roster lock. Ingram saw limited action during his rookie campaign, while Williams spent the last half of 2022 on the practice squad. Size-wise, there's not much that separates Ingram and Williams. The wild card here is Demercado, the undrafted free agent out of TCU. He's on the smaller size, so he'll have his work cut out for him. All three – Ingram, Williams, and Demercado – figure to see a lot of action in the preseason.

UPGRADE ODDS: Medium

It would not be a surprise if a veteran running back is added to the room. Between the trio of Ingram, Williams, and Demercado, they have played less than a full season of games. Another experienced back may be needed to help carry the load. Whether the Cardinals seek more of a quicker, scat-back might also be part of the equation.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2023: Safety

Baker and Thompson help form best unit on team

news

You've Got Mail: Summer Vacation Begins

Guest host Craig Grialou talks training camp, Paris and Kyler future

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2023: Wide Receiver

Team moves on from Hopkins and now go Hollywood

news

The Freak: Owen Pappoe Seeks To Turn Athletic Gifts Into Football Success

Rookie linebacker plans to be NFL strength coach after playing career

news

Joel Honigford Hoping To Catch On As Cardinals Tight End

Former Michigan offensive lineman had one college reception

news

Depth Of Field: Captures By Clark

Exploring downtown Phoenix through the lens of the Cardinals photographer and cornerback Kei'Trel Clark

news

You've Got Mail: Cardinals Head Into The Offseason

Topics include Simmons' move, Marco Wilson, and fifth-year options

news

Top Takeaways From The Cardinals' 2023 Offseason

Murray's rehab, Collins on the outside and question marks on defense

news

Arizona Cardinals Announce 2023 Training Camp Dates

Team to hold 11 open practices at State Farm Stadium

news

As The Offseason Ends, Accountability Priority For Cardinals

Team next practices in training camp in late July

news

Cardinals Again Emphasize How Civics Matter Through D.C. Trip

Franchise teams with Close Up to send high school students on team plane

Advertising