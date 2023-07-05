Cardinals Position Overview 2023: Special Teams

With minicamp in the rearview mirror and training camp scheduled to start soon, azcardinals.com will take a look at the Cardinals' individual position groups during this quiet time in the NFL and give our opinions about where the groups stand prior to camp.

Today, special teams.

When the season begins Prater will be 39, yet the veteran of 16 seasons has shown no signs of slowing down. In fact, last year was one of his better years. He made 88 percent of his field goal attempts, his best mark since 2015, and went 17-of-18 on extra point attempts. The Cardinals certainly think a lot of Prater, and more importantly, his future with the team. He was among the handful of free agents to receive a multi-year contract, which included $4 million guaranteed; only Kyzir White ($6 million) and Will Hernandez ($4.5 million) collected more from the club. Brewer, meanwhile, is finally healthy after a pectoral injury cut his 2022 season short. He's been consistent each of the last seven seasons following his signing with the Cardinals in 2016.

The signing of Haack to compete with Cooney appeared to signal the Cardinals are looking to go younger at punter. Haack turns 29 later this month, while Cooney is 26. Andy Lee, who punted for the last six seasons, will be 41 at the start of the season. Haack is much more experienced than Cooney and may have a leg up on the competition. The story at long snapper is this: Hembrough was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State. He's got his work cut out for him if he hopes to supplant Brewer.

UPGRADE ODDS: Medium