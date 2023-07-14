Cardinals Position Overview 2023: Tight End

With minicamp in the rearview mirror and training camp scheduled to start soon, azcardinals.com will take a look at the Cardinals' individual position groups during this quiet time in the NFL and give our opinions about where the groups stand prior to camp.

Today, tight end.

How realistic is it for Ertz to play Week 1? That's the goal, he said. The opener at Washington would mark almost 10 months since he underwent surgery to repair both a torn ACL and MCL. His return to the lineup would be significant. In only 10 games last season, Ertz led the team with four receiving touchdowns. McBride, meanwhile, had a very productive second half of the season, showing why the Cardinals made him a Day 2 draft pick. Expectations will now increase for McBride, who may be asked to shoulder more of the load depending on Ertz's status.

A lot of inexperience with the remaining tight ends on the roster. Togiai, who spent the past two seasons with Jonathan Gannon in Philadelphia, is the only one with any game experience; and that's limited at best. Pierce was signed to the practice squad mid-season, while Seikovits spent a second season as part of the International Player Pathway Program. Seikovits has shown improvement, but has he made enough improvement to make the final 53? Maybe the Cardinals find a diamond in the rough in Honigford and/or Whiteheart, a pair of undrafted free agents.

UPGRADE ODDS: Medium