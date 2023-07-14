Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Position Overview 2023: Tight End

Ertz rehab will determine direction of the room

Jul 14, 2023 at 01:03 PM
Grialou_C
Craig Grialou

azcardinals.com

Position.TE

With minicamp in the rearview mirror and training camp scheduled to start soon, azcardinals.com will take a look at the Cardinals' individual position groups during this quiet time in the NFL and give our opinions about where the groups stand prior to camp.

Today, tight end.

LOCKS: Zach Ertz, Trey McBride

How realistic is it for Ertz to play Week 1? That's the goal, he said. The opener at Washington would mark almost 10 months since he underwent surgery to repair both a torn ACL and MCL. His return to the lineup would be significant. In only 10 games last season, Ertz led the team with four receiving touchdowns. McBride, meanwhile, had a very productive second half of the season, showing why the Cardinals made him a Day 2 draft pick. Expectations will now increase for McBride, who may be asked to shoulder more of the load depending on Ertz's status.

WORK TO DO: Noah Togiai, Chris Pierce, Bernhard Seikovits, Joel Honigford, Blake Whiteheart

A lot of inexperience with the remaining tight ends on the roster. Togiai, who spent the past two seasons with Jonathan Gannon in Philadelphia, is the only one with any game experience; and that's limited at best. Pierce was signed to the practice squad mid-season, while Seikovits spent a second season as part of the International Player Pathway Program. Seikovits has shown improvement, but has he made enough improvement to make the final 53? Maybe the Cardinals find a diamond in the rough in Honigford and/or Whiteheart, a pair of undrafted free agents.

UPGRADE ODDS: Medium

Regardless of whether or not Ertz is ready to start the season, the Cardinals will likely add to the position. Maybe a blocking tight end? Head coach Jonathan Gannon made it clear when he was hired that tight end would be an important piece(s) to the offensive puzzle.

