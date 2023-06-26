Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Position Overview 2023: Wide Receiver

Team moves on from Hopkins and now go Hollywood

Jun 26, 2023 at 10:12 AM
Grialou_C
Craig Grialou

With minicamp in the rearview mirror and training camp scheduled to start soon, azcardinals.com will take a look at the Cardinals' individual position groups during this quiet time in the NFL and give our opinions about where the groups stand prior to camp.

Today, wide receivers.

LOCKS: Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, Zach Pascal, Michael Wilson

What can Brown do for you, or in this case, the Cardinals? With DeAndre Hopkins no longer on the roster, Brown becomes WR1. Is he ready for that role, and more specifically, the responsibility? Brown will be regularly matched up against the opposing team's No. 1 cornerback. A healthy Moore – if he can stay healthy – should ease some of the pressure. The Cardinals do have a good mix of speed and size at the position. Both Brown and Moore averaged better than 10 yards a catch last season. Plus, the free-agent signing of Pascal and the drafting of Wilson gives the team a pair of 6-foot-2 pass catchers that had been lacking in the room.

WORK TO DO: Greg Dortch, Andre Baccellia, Brandon Smith, Daniel Arias, Brian Cobbs

An argument can be made that Dortch was the most consistent wide receiver last season. He and Murray had a good on-field rapport before Murray's season ended. And Dortch was a big contributor on special teams. Still, might the Cardinals be looking for a little bit more out of their fifth wide receiver? Baccellia didn't play much last season. Smith, meanwhile, has yet to see any game action. A late signing this offseason, Smith, who is 6-foot-2, has spent the previous two seasons on the Dallas Cowboys practice squad. Arias and Cobbs, a pair of undrafted free agents, also have the height that makes it difficult for defenders. Any of those three may be perfect candidates for the practice squad.

UPGRADE ODDS: Low

No, the position is not as deep and, surely, not as talented minus Hopkins. Still, the room doesn't appear to need an upgrade. The new coaching staff likely wants to see if one or more of the aforementioned players steps up in training camp and preseason games before any addition.

