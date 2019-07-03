Cardinals Position Overview: Quarterbacks

With July here and training camp beginning in just a few weeks, azcardinals.com will take a look at the Cardinals' individual position groups during this very quiet time in the NFL, and give our opinions about the groups stand prior to camp. Up first, quarterbacks.

LOCKS: Kyler Murray, Brett Hundley

Last year at this time, the Cardinals had a rookie quarterback who was a lock to make the roster, and a veteran as well. But the roles were switched. At that point, Sam Bradford was set to start the season, with Josh Rosen his backup while in training. The roles are as solidly defined this year, only reversed. Murray is the starter after being selected No. 1 overall in the draft. Hundley won't concede anything, but his job now is to impart some wisdom on Murray as he maneuvers through the league the first time.

WORK TO DO: Drew Anderson, Charles Kanoff

Given how the rest of the roster might need an extra spot to play with, chances seem strong the Cards only stick with two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, although keeping someone on the practice squad makes sense.

UPGRADE ODDS: Low