Cardinals Promote Darrell Daniels, Release Jeremy Vujnovich

It may not generate the headline of another NFL roster move that came Saturday, but the Cardinals made a change to their 53-man roster nonetheless.

The Cardinals promoted tight end Darrell Daniels from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Lions, releasing offensive lineman Jeremy Vujnovich in the process.

Daniels was claimed off waivers from Seattle in November last season, eventually playing in two games for the Cardinals. The Cards had only kept two tight ends on the original 53-man roster, Charles Clay and Maxx Williams.