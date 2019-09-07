Cardinals Promote Darrell Daniels, Release Jeremy Vujnovich

It may not generate the headline of another NFL roster move that came Saturday, but the Cardinals made a change to their 53-man roster nonetheless.
The Cardinals promoted tight end Darrell Daniels from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Lions, releasing offensive lineman Jeremy Vujnovich in the process.
Daniels was claimed off waivers from Seattle in November last season, eventually playing in two games for the Cardinals. The Cards had only kept two tight ends on the original 53-man roster, Charles Clay and Maxx Williams.
Vujnovich was the Cards' other backup guard along with Mason Cole. With tackle starting tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee) and reserve guard/center Lamont Gaillard (knee) already declared out for the Lions' game, it leaves Cole, rookie tackle Joshua Miles, rookie tackle Brett Toth and journeyman Justin Murray (who can play tackle or guard) as the options to not only fill in for Gilbert at right tackle but to be either two or three backups against Detroit.