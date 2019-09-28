Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Promote Punter Ryan Winslow To Active Roster

Andy Lee questionable with a hip injury

Sep 28, 2019 at 01:11 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Punter Ryan Winslow gets a punt off in Denver during the preseason.
Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Punter Ryan Winslow gets a punt off in Denver during the preseason.

The Cardinals are making sure they have a punter.

With veteran Andy Lee missing practice this week because of a hip flexor injury, the Cards promoted Ryan Winslow from the practice squad Saturday. Lee is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

To make room on the roster, the Cards released tight end Darrell Daniels.

Winslow had a good preseason for the Cards, averaging almost 47 yards a punt, and in many other circumstances Winslow might've won a job. But Lee, who set the franchise record for punting average in 2018 during his 15th NFL season, has continued to play well into this year despite his age. The Cards had released Winslow, but brought him back to the practice squad earlier this week.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Winslow would be able to fill in for Lee not only as punter but also holder. Winslow did hold during preseason games. Kicker Zane Gonzalez is 9-for-9 in field goals this season and perfect in extra points.

