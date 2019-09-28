Cardinals Promote Punter Ryan Winslow To Active Roster

The Cardinals are making sure they have a punter.

With veteran Andy Lee missing practice this week because of a hip flexor injury, the Cards promoted Ryan Winslow from the practice squad Saturday. Lee is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

To make room on the roster, the Cards released tight end Darrell Daniels.

Winslow had a good preseason for the Cards, averaging almost 47 yards a punt, and in many other circumstances Winslow might've won a job. But Lee, who set the franchise record for punting average in 2018 during his 15th NFL season, has continued to play well into this year despite his age. The Cards had released Winslow, but brought him back to the practice squad earlier this week.