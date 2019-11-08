Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Put Brooks Reed On IR, Promote Two From Practice Squad

CB Chris Jones, LB Pete Robertson elevated to active roster

Nov 08, 2019 at 02:24 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Linebacker Brooks Reed runs downfield on a play against the Saints last month.
Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Linebacker Brooks Reed runs downfield on a play against the Saints last month.

The Cardinals' linebackers are dealing with injuries, so the team made moves Friday to help account for them.

Pete Robertson was elevated from the practice squad as veteran Brooks Reed was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, ending his season. Terrell Suggs is also officially questionable for Sunday's game with a hamstring issue, although coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday Suggs sat out practice as a veteran's day, as is Suggs' normal end-of-the-week move.

The Cardinals also promoted cornerback Chris Jones from the practice squad, help in the secondary with Tramaine Brock out with a hamstring pull.

Reed, 32, played in all nine games in a reserve role, notching a sack and four tackles. He also had three special teams tackles.

Jones was on the active roster to start the season, playing in five games and starting one. He made nine tackles with a pass defensed. Robertson originally came to the Cardinals in December of 2018 on the practice squad, and has been on the practice squad this season as well.

Friday Practice - Buccaneers Week

Images from practice at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center

From left: WR Larry Fitzgerald, Coach Kliff Kingsbury
1 / 12

From left: WR Larry Fitzgerald, Coach Kliff Kingsbury

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Andy Isabella
2 / 12

WR Andy Isabella

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Damiere Byrd
3 / 12

WR Damiere Byrd

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Practice squad CB Jalen Davis
4 / 12

Practice squad CB Jalen Davis

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Christian Kirk
5 / 12

WR Christian Kirk

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
S Charles Washington
6 / 12

S Charles Washington

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
TE Charles Clay
7 / 12

TE Charles Clay

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
TE Maxx Williams
8 / 12

TE Maxx Williams

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Practice squad CB Jalen Davis
9 / 12

Practice squad CB Jalen Davis

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
RB David Johnson
10 / 12

RB David Johnson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
RB David Johnson
11 / 12

RB David Johnson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
OLB Cassius Marsh
12 / 12

OLB Cassius Marsh

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

In Meeting Rooms, Jonathan Gannon Wants Cardinals To Understand

Even off the field, Cardinals coach sees competitive nature to learning

news

Kyler Murray Is Job One For Offensive Coordinator Drew Petzing

Cardinals new playcaller has to unlock team's franchise quarterback

news

Problem-Solver Nick Rallis Ready For Job As Defensive Coordinator

Age is just a number for Cardinals' new playcaller

news

Cardinals Officially Name Nick Rallis, Drew Petzing As New Coordinators

Rodgers retained as special teams coordinator and assistant head coach

news

You've Got Mail: Gannon's Time Now With Cardinals

Topics include draft picks for coaches, Super Bowl grass, and D-Hop's future

news

Kyler Murray And The Future Of Being Under Center

Gannon addresses one of most popular topics around quarterback

news

For Jonathan Gannon, Cardinals Coordinator Search Underway

Team reportedly gets candidates for both sides of the ball

news

Accountability High On To-Do List For Jonathan Gannon

Coach knows that it isn't just about corrections but also praise

news

Right Away, Jonathan Gannon Shows Players His Passion

With key Cardinals in attendance, new head coach exudes energy that got him job

news

Jonathan Gannon Sees Kyler Murray As 'Direct Reflection' Of Coach

Notes: Offensive coordinator interviews come soon; Defensive playcaller TBD

news

Cardinals Name Jonathan Gannon As New Head Coach

Eagles defensive coordinator agrees to 5-year deal after Super Bowl appearance

news

You've Got Mail: After The Super Bowl

Topics include first-year head coaches, wide receiver value, and Don Coryell

Advertising