Cardinals Put In Final Touches For Opener At William V. Bidwill '49 Stadium

"Michael and the whole family have put so much work in, and I know how grateful Prep is," said Andrew Caskin, a 2014 graduate and one of the school's top football players who now works as a pro scout for the Cardinals. "Not even just from the money perspective and the stadium and the renovations but more for the time commitment."

Caskin called the trip back a "full-circle" moment for him, the first time he has had a chance to see the new stadium after a football career that took him to William & Mary College and a brief turn as an undrafted rookie with the Cardinals before getting into the personnel side of the business.

It was also another full-circle moment for the Bidwills.

Michael graduated in 1983, Tim in 1990. (A third son, Patrick, was the Class of 1985.) Bill Bidwill started it with his 1949 graduation. He was a two-sport athlete in high school, starting as a fullback and kicker during Georgetown Prep's undefeated 1948 season. He also played for the baseball team.

"A lot of his being, a lot of his person, a lot of his character was developed here at Georgetown Prep," Michael Bidwill said of his father.

The Cardinals hold a mock game somewhere in the road city whenever they depart for a road trip on a Friday, which they will do a handful of times this season with so many East Coast trips.

"It was awesome, just with the stadium being named after Michael's father, Bill, great place, lot of good traditions here," coach Jonathan Gannon said. "We appreciate them letting us come out."

Michael Bidwill appreciated the ability to bring his team to the school that has meant so much to his family, hoping the visit will resonate with the students that now attend.