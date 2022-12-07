'It Doesn't Affect Me': Kyler Murray Knows Criticisms Constant For Quarterbacks

"You understand the position that you are in, what comes with it, what you have to face," Murray said. "I'm not really new to it. Something I've been dealing with, not my whole life but for the most part of my life having to deal with stuff like that. It doesn't affect me."

"Super-shocked" at Peterson's comments, Murray said he and the longtime Cardinals cornerback had had a "great relationship." The QB acknowledged Peterson had texted him, but noted it was only afterward.

"Hell," Murray said. "What is that gonna do?"

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins also said he was surprised about Peterson's comments, noting "I'm not one to give a PSA about Kyler (but) it's 11 people out there on the field, not just him. I think 10 other people have to do their job for him to be successful. One thing I know about Kyler, he loves this game."

That was in the rear view for Murray, though. That was the bye week, and the Patriots demand his attention now. The chatter and various criticisms are part of the quarterback job description, regardless of who it might be.

"I don't think Kyler and I talk about that that much," McCoy said. "We've both played at colleges where there was a lot of pressure, where there was a lot of media, where there was a lot of attention. He was a first-round pick, I wasn't, but I've played a lot and he's early in his career. You naturally understand the territory that we're in.

"We all understand as a group this is not where we thought we were going to be right now. What we can do now is focus on week-to-week and trying to get a winning record. That should be all of our focus."

Murray laughed when asked if there were times he ever saw or heard a criticism that made him just want to shake his head and say, "C'mon man."