Cardinals, Raising Cane's Surprise Boys & Girls Club With Lunch

Gilbert branch receives meals for 120 children and staff

May 26, 2020 at 03:41 PM
A young member of the Gilbert Boys & Girls Club enjoys his Raising Cane's meal provided by the Cardinals.
Photo by Arizona Cardinals
A young member of the Gilbert Boys & Girls Club enjoys his Raising Cane's meal provided by the Cardinals.

The Cardinals partnered with Raising Cane's to surprise all 120 children and staff at the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley - Gilbert Branch with a complimentary lunch on Tuesday.

"The Cardinals made our Club kids' day with a special treat from Raising Cane's," said Marcia Mintz, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of the Valley. "These surprise lunches give our members more than just a delicious meal. In this time when kids are experiencing so much uncertainty and loss of their regular school lives, a Raising Cane's meal can bring smiles to a Club full of kids. Thank you, Arizona Cardinals for supporting our members."

During the COVID-19 outbreak, the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley was designated as an essential business and has extended its operating hours to assist working parents, particularly those serving as front-line and healthcare workers. The increased demand for the Boys & Girls Club's services during the pandemic means the organization is feeding kids significantly more meals than normal. To help meet that need, the Cardinals and Raising Cane's made the donation to the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley - Gilbert Branch.

The Boys & Girls Club of Arizona is the largest childcare provider in the Valley, providing a safe, positive, fun environment for kids during their time away from the classroom. Through summer camps, after-school time, or in one of their numerous other enrichment programs, BGCAZ offers unique experiences in the arts, physical fitness, character development, academic support and leadership training to go along with healthy fun and recreational activities.

Larry Fitzgerald Delivers Meals Amid COVID-19

Cardinals' wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald partnered with Steak 44, Ocean 44, and Dominick's to deliver meals to healthcare workers.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
