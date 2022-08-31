Cardinals Re-Sign 11 To Practice Squad

The Cardinals have begun to build their 16-man roster, bringing back 11 players they just released to be part of their group on Wednesday.

Among the key names: quarterback Trace McSorley and linebacker Chandler Wooten, who played well in the preseason. McSorley, even without being on the roster, will be the third-string QB.

There are still five spots to fill, one of which figures to be rookie draft pick Christian Matthew, who was released Wednesday after the team claimed cornerback Javelin Guidry.

Tight end Bernhard Seikovits was also brought back on his international exemption. He does not count against the 16-man limit.

Teams can again elevate up to two practice squad players each week to play on game day. The rules have changed for each player, however; they can now be elevated up to three different times -- last year, it was twice -- before being subjected to waivers in order to return to the practice squad.

The current practice squad list: