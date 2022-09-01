Cardinals Re-Sign Aaron Brewer; Place Antonio Hamilton On NFI

Fear not. The Cardinals have their long snapper. But they do not have one of their starting cornerbacks.

The team re-signed Aaron Brewer on Thursday as the initial 53-man roster was juggled heading into Week 1's game against the Chiefs. Also re-signed was tight end Stephen Anderson.

That was the good news. The bad: Starting cornerback Antonio Hamilton, who has been out with an undisclosed injury, was placed on the Non-Football Injury list. Hamilton tweeted was injured in an accident at home. The designation means Hamilton must miss the first four games of the season.

"I had an accident that could've ended up deadly for me and my family," Hamilton tweeted. "Instead I got the short end of it by having my feet severely burned (2nd degree). It was literally a freak accident and God spared me to only have these injuries."