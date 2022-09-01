Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Re-Sign Aaron Brewer; Place Antonio Hamilton On NFI

Kennard back with practice squad; Wesley, Washington on injured reserve

Sep 01, 2022 at 02:02 PM
Darren Urban

The Cardinals re-signed long snapper Aaron Brewer on Thursday.
Fear not. The Cardinals have their long snapper. But they do not have one of their starting cornerbacks.

The team re-signed Aaron Brewer on Thursday as the initial 53-man roster was juggled heading into Week 1's game against the Chiefs. Also re-signed was tight end Stephen Anderson.

That was the good news. The bad: Starting cornerback Antonio Hamilton, who has been out with an undisclosed injury, was placed on the Non-Football Injury list. Hamilton tweeted was injured in an accident at home. The designation means Hamilton must miss the first four games of the season.

"I had an accident that could've ended up deadly for me and my family," Hamilton tweeted. "Instead I got the short end of it by having my feet severely burned (2nd degree). It was literally a freak accident and God spared me to only have these injuries."

Replacing him on the roster is rookie Christian Matthew, who was re-signed after he had been released on Wednesday.

The Cardinals also put wide receiver Antoine Wesley (groin) and safety Charles Washington (chest) on injured reserve, meaning they must also miss at least the first four games of the season.

Wesley's absence, along with the DeAndre Hopkins' suspension, means the Cardinals will need production from Andy Isabella and Greg Dortch at wide receiver -- and that doesn't even take into account the status of Rondale Moore, who is also dealing with an undisclosed injury.

The Cards added four to their growing practice squad, including veteran linebacker Devon Kennard. Kennard was a surprise release earlier in the week; the Valley native now ends up staying on the team with practice squads allowed to have up to six players with unlimited NFL experience.

Also added to the practice squad were safety Steven Parker (cut by Commanders), safety Josh Thomas (cut by Bills) and offensive lineman Badara Traore (cut by Jaguars). The Cardinals have one practice squad spot remaining.

The Cardinals canceled their planned practice on Thursday. They are scheduled to return to work Monday as they get set for the first week of the regular season.

