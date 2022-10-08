Cardinals Ready For Tall Task Against Soaring Eagles

The Cardinals haven't had the same success thus far in 2022, but the team is coming off its best defensive performance in the Week 4 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

After struggling before halftime, the offense continues to play well in the second half. The Cardinals have scored 75 points in the second half -- only the Detroit Lions have scored more.

But to hand the Eagles their first loss this season, the Cardinals must have another stout performance on defense and a complete showing on offense for the first time this season.

"We have a great team coming in," quarterback Kyler Murray said. "To be the best, you have to beat the best. It's a great opportunity for us."

It's been two decades since the Eagles won in Arizona, but the Cardinals have struggled at State Farm Stadium since last season. Their previous home victory came in Week 7 against the Houston Texans.

The Cardinals don't just have a chance to end their home losing streak; it's an opportunity to snap it against the best team in football.