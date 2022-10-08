Cardinals Ready For Tall Task Against Soaring Eagles

Kliff Kingsbury didn't know about his undefeated record against NFC East opponents since becoming the Cardinals head coach in 2019.
But ahead of the Eagles (4-0) coming to State Farm Stadium to face the Cardinals (2-2) on Sunday, Kingsbury understands this is not the same team he beat two years ago in Glendale.
The lone remaining NFL undefeated team sports an offense ranked second in the NFL and a defense ranked third.
"They're a talented roster," Kingsbury said. "One of the best in the league in my opinion. They're also very well-coached. Nick Sirianni has created a great culture there and they're rolling right now."
Quarterback Jalen Hurts has been excellent. Wide receiver A.J. Brown is off to another Pro Bowl-caliber start. And Miles Sanders has been a menace in the run game.
The Eagles have been just as impressive on defense. The front seven, including Haason Reddick, Brandon Graham, and Fletcher Cox, has helped the team notch 16 sacks in just four games. The unit is tied with the Baltimore Ravens in turnovers (10).
The Eagles join the Buffalo Bills as the only teams averaging at least 28 points scored per game while allowing fewer than 18 points per game.
The Cardinals haven't had the same success thus far in 2022, but the team is coming off its best defensive performance in the Week 4 victory over the Carolina Panthers.
After struggling before halftime, the offense continues to play well in the second half. The Cardinals have scored 75 points in the second half -- only the Detroit Lions have scored more.
But to hand the Eagles their first loss this season, the Cardinals must have another stout performance on defense and a complete showing on offense for the first time this season.
"We have a great team coming in," quarterback Kyler Murray said. "To be the best, you have to beat the best. It's a great opportunity for us."
It's been two decades since the Eagles won in Arizona, but the Cardinals have struggled at State Farm Stadium since last season. Their previous home victory came in Week 7 against the Houston Texans.
The Cardinals don't just have a chance to end their home losing streak; it's an opportunity to snap it against the best team in football.
"Not playing well at home is something we have to change around here," cornerback Byron Murphy said. "As a group, we all know that. We have to get the Dub for our fans."