Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Ready For Tall Task Against Soaring Eagles

Philadelphia hasn't won on road in series since 2001

Oct 08, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Kevin Parrish headshot
Kevin Parrish Jr.

azcardinals.com

Linebacker Dennis Gardeck after sacking Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts when the Eagles visited the Cardinals in 2020.
Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Linebacker Dennis Gardeck after sacking Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts when the Eagles visited the Cardinals in 2020.

Kliff Kingsbury didn't know about his undefeated record against NFC East opponents since becoming the Cardinals head coach in 2019.

But ahead of the Eagles (4-0) coming to State Farm Stadium to face the Cardinals (2-2) on Sunday, Kingsbury understands this is not the same team he beat two years ago in Glendale.

The lone remaining NFL undefeated team sports an offense ranked second in the NFL and a defense ranked third.

"They're a talented roster," Kingsbury said. "One of the best in the league in my opinion. They're also very well-coached. Nick Sirianni has created a great culture there and they're rolling right now."

Quarterback Jalen Hurts has been excellent. Wide receiver A.J. Brown is off to another Pro Bowl-caliber start. And Miles Sanders has been a menace in the run game.

The Eagles have been just as impressive on defense. The front seven, including Haason Reddick, Brandon Graham, and Fletcher Cox, has helped the team notch 16 sacks in just four games. The unit is tied with the Baltimore Ravens in turnovers (10).

The Eagles join the Buffalo Bills as the only teams averaging at least 28 points scored per game while allowing fewer than 18 points per game.

The Cardinals haven't had the same success thus far in 2022, but the team is coming off its best defensive performance in the Week 4 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

After struggling before halftime, the offense continues to play well in the second half. The Cardinals have scored 75 points in the second half -- only the Detroit Lions have scored more.

But to hand the Eagles their first loss this season, the Cardinals must have another stout performance on defense and a complete showing on offense for the first time this season.

"We have a great team coming in," quarterback Kyler Murray said. "To be the best, you have to beat the best. It's a great opportunity for us."

It's been two decades since the Eagles won in Arizona, but the Cardinals have struggled at State Farm Stadium since last season. Their previous home victory came in Week 7 against the Houston Texans.

The Cardinals don't just have a chance to end their home losing streak; it's an opportunity to snap it against the best team in football.

"Not playing well at home is something we have to change around here," cornerback Byron Murphy said. "As a group, we all know that. We have to get the Dub for our fans."

Related Content

news

Cardinals Activate Antonio Hamilton To 53-Man Roster

Team also signs Baccellia to roster; puts Vigil on IR

news

How To Watch: Eagles vs. Cardinals, Week 5

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Philadelphia Eagles at the Arizona Cardinals on October 9, 2022.

news

Cardinals Release Maxx Williams

GM Steve Keim doesn't close door on Williams return

news

Injury Report: Week 5 Vs. Eagles

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 5 matchup with the Eagles

news

Three Big Things: Eagles Week

A look at the top storylines for Sunday's game

news

Philadelphia Freedom Got Zach Ertz To Cardinals

After 2021 trade, tight end to face Eagles for the first time

news

Receiver Roulette: Cardinals Have Hop Sighting As Wideout Room Keeps Spinning

Wesley can return from IR for Eagles and Green also could play

news

Violet Bidwill And The 1947 Champion Cardinals

The NFL's first female owner was in charge when the team won a title

news

Cardinals Take Part In Crucial Catch Celebration

Players mingle with cancer survivors during Paint N' Sip night

news

Cardinals Release Andy Isabella; Sign Center Billy Price

Team adds kicker Matt Ammendola to practice squad with Prater hurting

news

You've Got Mail: Eagles Week

Topics include Watt's heart, late playclocks, and the potential of 'Urban Scrawl'

Advertising