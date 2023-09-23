Cardinals Ready For Test Cowboys Provide

"Production goes into the NFL, so we have to do enough on all three phases to have a chance to win the game," Gannon said. "We know we have a really good football team coming in here, so we got our work cut out for us."

The Cardinals hold a 6-1 record against the Cowboys in its previous seven games, but this is a different Cowboys team. Gannon's description of "really good" is an understatement considering how the Cowboys have played this season.

They're near the top of every statistical defensive category and has outscored the two New York teams, 70-10. Even with Diggs being out for the remainder of the season, they have arguably the best defensive player in the league in Micah Parsons, and CeeDee Lamb as the offense's No. 1 wide receiver.

Guarding Lamb will likely be the Cardinals' other Wilson, Marco.

Marco Wilson knows this team has what it takes to bounce back after a 0-2 start to the season.

"We just need to come into this game and be more detailed and we'll do what we need to do to win," the cornerback said. "There's a fire under us before every game, but I think we're a little bit more focused on us after that loss and trying to figure out what we could do to get better and to not beat ourselves."

"We're just looking to continue going forward and elevate our game."

Rookie offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. said on Wednesday that the Cardinals are hungry. Gannon said the team has shown that throughout the week.