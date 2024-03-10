Cardinals Ready For The Start Of Free Agency

At the Scouting combine, Monti Ossenfort noted that the free agent options would change by the time March 11 – the first day teams could start talking to available players from other teams – arrived.

As the franchise tags and re-signings were announced over the last week, the Cardinals GM indeed watched the options shrink, including positions for which the Cardinals should have interest.

"I think the marketplace, once we get into that 'legal tampering' period, whatever that means, the market starts to declare itself," Ossenfort said.

That "tampering" time starts Monday at 9 a.m., although officially it's simply the opening of the period when teams can start negotiating with the agents of free-agents-to-be.

Deals can't be consummated or signed before the start of the new league year at 1 p.m. Wednesday, although there will be multiple reports over the two days prior attaching players to what will be their new teams.

Among the positions the Cardinals could seek veteran help: the offensive line, defensive line, and cornerback. Ossenfort has made clear he wants free agency only to supplement the roster as the Cardinals head into a draft with 11 picks and six choices in the first 90 selections.

"We will strike knowing that is a way we can improve our roster but also being smart about it and making smart choices for our team, not only for this year but it has ramifications moving forward too," Ossenfort said.

The Cardinals have a handful of their own free agents. They did re-sign defensive lineman L.J. Collier on Friday, and others could join him before reaching the open market.

Wide receiver Hollywood Brown, who would likely have to sign a one-year deal to return to Arizona, still could come back to play with close friend Kyler Murray. Brown's fate in free agency isn't helped by the significant depth of wide receivers in the upcoming draft, which could depress the market for wideouts since teams will have options when they are on the clock.

Coach Jonathan Gannon said at the Combine he hopes Brown will return but "there's an economic piece to that."

Wide receiver is expected to be a draft priority, and if Brown does not return the Cardinals may end up looking at a couple.