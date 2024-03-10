 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Ready For The Start Of Free Agency

Teams can start talking to prospective targets on Monday; sign players Wednesday

Mar 10, 2024 at 10:59 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Wide receiver Hollywood Brown scores a touchdown against the Giants early in the 2023 season.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Wide receiver Hollywood Brown scores a touchdown against the Giants early in the 2023 season.

At the Scouting combine, Monti Ossenfort noted that the free agent options would change by the time March 11 – the first day teams could start talking to available players from other teams – arrived.

As the franchise tags and re-signings were announced over the last week, the Cardinals GM indeed watched the options shrink, including positions for which the Cardinals should have interest.

"I think the marketplace, once we get into that 'legal tampering' period, whatever that means, the market starts to declare itself," Ossenfort said.

That "tampering" time starts Monday at 9 a.m., although officially it's simply the opening of the period when teams can start negotiating with the agents of free-agents-to-be.

Deals can't be consummated or signed before the start of the new league year at 1 p.m. Wednesday, although there will be multiple reports over the two days prior attaching players to what will be their new teams.

Among the positions the Cardinals could seek veteran help: the offensive line, defensive line, and cornerback. Ossenfort has made clear he wants free agency only to supplement the roster as the Cardinals head into a draft with 11 picks and six choices in the first 90 selections.

"We will strike knowing that is a way we can improve our roster but also being smart about it and making smart choices for our team, not only for this year but it has ramifications moving forward too," Ossenfort said.

The Cardinals have a handful of their own free agents. They did re-sign defensive lineman L.J. Collier on Friday, and others could join him before reaching the open market.

Wide receiver Hollywood Brown, who would likely have to sign a one-year deal to return to Arizona, still could come back to play with close friend Kyler Murray. Brown's fate in free agency isn't helped by the significant depth of wide receivers in the upcoming draft, which could depress the market for wideouts since teams will have options when they are on the clock.

Coach Jonathan Gannon said at the Combine he hopes Brown will return but "there's an economic piece to that."

Wide receiver is expected to be a draft priority, and if Brown does not return the Cardinals may end up looking at a couple.

"The one thing about free agency, I don't think it's a cure-all," Ossenfort said. "I don't think that's a great place to be roster building."

Related Content

news

Cardinals Draft Picks Set For April Selection Weekend

Team has 11 choices in 2024; no comp picks
news

Cardinals Bring Back L.J. Collier Before Free Agency

Defensive lineman re-signs after playing just one game before injury
news

Key 2024 NFL Offseason Dates

Important dates for free agency, the draft and other events
news

Deep Class Could Help Cardinals Tackle Who To Pair With Paris

Team has need on offensive line, many options exist
news

Marvin Harrison Jr. Isn't Only Wideout Receiving Draft Buzz

Position figures to provide help for teams well past first round
news

Quarterbacks At Top Of Draft Give Cardinals Prime Spot At 4

Need from top three teams -- and QB class -- means options will develop
news

Cardinals Have Pressing Need To Add To Cornerback Room

Team got reps for young players but upgrades expected
news

Seeking The 'Nasty' On The Defensive Line Important For Cardinals

Finding impact defensive lineman crucial with position in flux
news

No Calls Yet, But Monti Ossenfort Knows Draft Dealing Will Come

Cardinals GM talks Collins' option, Humphries' rehab among Combine topics
news

As Combine Arrives, Monti Ossenfort Knows Work In Front Of Cardinals

GM thinks processes are settled after hectic arrival in 2023
news

Michael Bidwill: Streaming Games The Future, But Games 'Never Been More Accessible'

Cardinals owner said Ossenfort will have resources he needs for free agency
Advertising