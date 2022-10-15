Cardinals Ready To Take On Not-So-New And Improved Geno Smith

For someone on his fourth team in nine seasons and spent most of his career as a backup, Smith has looked like a top-tier quarterback.

But the Cardinals' defense has been solid. Zach Allen has been excellent. J.J. Watt has been disruptive. The pass rush ranks top-five in ESPN's team pass rush win rate, despite the lack of total sacks.

With Joseph's thoughtful adjustments and Byron Murphy continued growth into the star the organization envisioned him to be, the secondary has slowed down three of the best wideouts in Raiders' Davante Adams, Rams' Cooper Kupp, and Eagles' A.J. Brown.

Overall, the defense ranks ninth in points allowed (18.7) and tied-sixth in touchdowns allowed (5). They have also held opponents to 20 points or fewer in the last three games.

"Arizona has a really good defense," Smith told Seattle reporters. "They're sound, present multiple looks, and can expect them to implement more things we haven't seen on tape. It will be a tough matchup; we have to ready for that challenge."

Linebacker Zaven Collins said the secondary will have their hands full with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, No.1 receivers that elevate the pass offense.

But for the Cardinals to even their record on Sunday, Collins acknowledged Smith as the priority.