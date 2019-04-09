Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Release 2019 Preseason Schedule

Cards will host Raiders in ESPN game Aug. 15

Apr 09, 2019 at 11:04 AM
Darren Urban

The Cardinals and wide receiver Christian Kirk will host the Oakland Raiders on ESPN in the preseason.
The Kliff Kingsbury-led Cardinals will get some national TV exposure in the preseason.

The Cardinals will host the Oakland Raiders at State Farm Stadium Aug. 15 – the second week of the preseason – on ESPN, as part of their preseason schedule released Tuesday. Kickoff for that game will be 5 p.m.

The Cards will open the preseason the week before, also at State Farm Stadium, sometime between Aug. 8-12 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Then comes a road trip to Minnesota, when the Cardinals will play the Vikings between Aug. 22-25, before closing the preseason in Denver against the Broncos on either Aug. 29 or 30.

All four opponents were on the Cardinals' 2018 regular-season schedule.

The regular-season schedule for 2019 will be released later this month. Home opponents for the Cardinals in 2019 include the Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams. Road opponents include the New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams.

For more ticket information, click here or call 602-379-0102.

