Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Release CB Josh Jackson Among Three Roster Moves

Team also cuts Joe Walker, Koda Martin; Kennard reportedly let go

Aug 29, 2022 at 01:15 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals let veteran cornerback Josh Jackson go on Monday.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals let veteran cornerback Josh Jackson go on Monday.

The Cardinals started the process of paring down the roster to 53 on Monday, including the release of veteran cornerback Josh Jackson.

Also cut were linebacker Joe Walker and offensive lineman Koda Martin.

Jackson's release likely is a prelude to a move to sign or trade for a cornerback.

The team still has to make 24 roster moves by 1 p.m. Tuesday to get to the 53-man limit. They still have 78 on the roster, but tight end Bernhard Seikovits has an international exemption. DeAndre Hopkins going on the suspended list will be one of the moves.

Veteran linebacker Devon Kennard confirmed reports that he was going to be released, saying it was a "cold world." The Cardinals have a full outside linebacker room, with progress from 2021 draft pick Victor Dimukeje as well as three 2022 draftees -- Cameron Thomas, Myjai Sanders and Jesse Luketa. Kennard has been solid against the run, but was not going to be used in the passing game much.

Pro Football Network reported that cornerback Jace Whittaker and wide receiver Andre Baccellia were to be released, but those have not been officially announced. Both spent most of last season on the practice squad and could be back there again.

Jackson, a former second-round pick of the Packers in 2018, was signed in the offseason after the tragic death of Jeff Gladney in a car accident. The hope was that he could push for a job in the top three, but after a strong start to camp Jackson tailed off.

The Cardinals need to add to the cornerback room. Byron Murphy will start. Antonio Hamilton is the No. 2, although he suffered an undisclosed injury late in camp and his status for Week 1 is uncertain. Marco Wilson, who entered camp as No. 2 before being surpassed by Hamilton, is No. 2 for now.

Once Whittaker is cut, that leaves rookie Christian Matthew as the only other cornerback on the roster, although "starbacker" Isaiah Simmons and safety Jalen Thompson both can play nickel corner if necessary.

Related Content

news

You've Got Mail: Final Cuts And Waiting For The Regular Season

Topics include third QB, Kyler's practice time, and cornerback depth

news

Greg Dortch, Andy Isabella Make Another Impression In Cardinals' Preseason Finale

Team leaves week in Tennessee with 26-23 loss to Titans

news

How To Watch: Cardinals vs. Titans, Preseason Week 3

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Arizona Cardinals at the Tennessee Titans on August 27, 2022

news

USFL Revived Victor Bolden Jr.'s Career, Now He Hopes To Stick With Cardinals

Wide receiver just wants to remain in NFL

news

After All That, Cody Ford Ready To Try Working For Cardinals

Offensive lineman already getting first-team reps because of injuries

news

Joint Practice With Titans Brings Out The Best In Cardinals

Hopkins' one-handed grab, Murphy pick highlight needed work

news

Cardinals Pick Up Danny Amendola As Coaching Intern In Tennessee

Notes: Hamilton dealing with unspecified injury; Dortch with more praise

news

Cardinals Embrace Joint Practice In Tennessee Against Titans

Kingsbury would like to make it regular preseason activity

news

Cardinals Make Necessary Cuts To Get To 80 On Roster

Notes: Ford needed with spat of offensive line injuries

news

You've Got Mail: A Week In Tennessee Week

Topics include Kyler's need for preseason snaps, cornerback concern, and the black helmets

news

Cardinals Make Trade For Offensive Lineman Cody Ford

Former college teammate of Kyler Murray was 2019 second-round pick

Advertising