Cardinals Release CB Josh Jackson Among Three Roster Moves

The Cardinals started the process of paring down the roster to 53 on Monday, including the release of veteran cornerback Josh Jackson.

Also cut were linebacker Joe Walker and offensive lineman Koda Martin.

Jackson's release likely is a prelude to a move to sign or trade for a cornerback.

The team still has to make 24 roster moves by 1 p.m. Tuesday to get to the 53-man limit. They still have 78 on the roster, but tight end Bernhard Seikovits has an international exemption. DeAndre Hopkins going on the suspended list will be one of the moves.

Veteran linebacker Devon Kennard confirmed reports that he was going to be released, saying it was a "cold world." The Cardinals have a full outside linebacker room, with progress from 2021 draft pick Victor Dimukeje as well as three 2022 draftees -- Cameron Thomas, Myjai Sanders and Jesse Luketa. Kennard has been solid against the run, but was not going to be used in the passing game much.

Pro Football Network reported that cornerback Jace Whittaker and wide receiver Andre Baccellia were to be released, but those have not been officially announced. Both spent most of last season on the practice squad and could be back there again.

Jackson, a former second-round pick of the Packers in 2018, was signed in the offseason after the tragic death of Jeff Gladney in a car accident. The hope was that he could push for a job in the top three, but after a strong start to camp Jackson tailed off.

The Cardinals need to add to the cornerback room. Byron Murphy will start. Antonio Hamilton is the No. 2, although he suffered an undisclosed injury late in camp and his status for Week 1 is uncertain. Marco Wilson, who entered camp as No. 2 before being surpassed by Hamilton, is No. 2 for now.