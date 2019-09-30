Cardinals Release D.J. Swearinger

"One of the things I learned at Alabama, coach (Nick) Saban told me to always prepare as a starter, no matter if you are a '2' or a '3,' " Deionte Thompson said recently. "You always get ready to play because you never know what could happen. Injuries can occur, or some guys may be down."

Jalen Thompson came in late -- he was a supplemental draft pick in July -- but said he's comfortable if the Cards need him to step in for Swearinger.

"I feel like all of our DBs are ready," Thompson said Monday. "I'm pretty much caught up to everything by now. Now that I'm getting my chance, I could make something happen and see how I could hopefully help this team."

Swearinger had returned to the Cardinals in his second stint back on Christmas of 2018, when the Redskins cut him and the Cards claimed him on waivers. The hope was that he would recapture the ability he showed in 2016 for the Cardinals, which led to a nice free-agent contract in Washington. But Swearinger, who was scheduled to become a free agent after this season, struggled from the outset in defensive coordinator Vance Joseph's system.

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES