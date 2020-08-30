Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Release Four Players As Roster Begins To Be Trimmed

Final cuts must be completed by Sept. 5

Aug 30, 2020 at 12:55 PM
Darren Urban
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Gloved hands holding football
Photo by Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals got a little closer to their final 53-man roster Sunday when they released four players, all of whom were signed as undrafted rookies in April.

Cut were:

  • TE Ryan Becker
  • OL Steven Gonzalez
  • CB Zane Lewis
  • DE Adam Shuler

The Cardinals had already released veteran cornerback B.W. Webb last week, bringing the Cards' current roster to 75.

The Cards started their final week of training camp at State Farm Stadium Sunday. Rosters must be trimmed to 53 by Sept. 5, with practice squads able to be built Sunday. This season, because of the coronavirus, teams are allowed to have 16 players on the practice squad.

