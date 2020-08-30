Cardinals Release Four Players As Roster Begins To Be Trimmed

The Cardinals got a little closer to their final 53-man roster Sunday when they released four players, all of whom were signed as undrafted rookies in April.

The Cards started their final week of training camp at State Farm Stadium Sunday. Rosters must be trimmed to 53 by Sept. 5, with practice squads able to be built Sunday. This season, because of the coronavirus, teams are allowed to have 16 players on the practice squad.