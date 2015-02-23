Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Release Ted Ginn

Wide receiver and return man cut, saving team further against salary cap

Feb 23, 2015 at 04:29 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

GinnCutMAIN.jpg


After just one season, the Cardinals cut wide receiver Ted Ginn Monday.


The Ted Ginn experiment last only a season, and it had become evident it wasn't going to work out long before the end arrived.

Ginn, who signed a three-year free-agent contract in 2014, was released by the Cardinals Monday after a disappointing year both as return man and wide receiver. The Cards will absorb $1.5 million in dead salary cap money, although they will save $2.5M in

cap space that would have been spent if Ginn stayed.

This comes on the heels of the nearly $13 million in cap savings the Cardinals got when re-doing the contract of wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

The Cardinals brought Ginn in to both provide much needed speed at receiver and to aid a return game that had struggled both in kickoffs and in punts. Long before the Cardinals ever took the field, the drafting of rookie John Brown changed the need for Ginn as wide receiver. Ginn finished with only 14 receptions for 190 yards and no touchdowns, with a long reception of 27 yards.

Had Ginn worked as a return man, it would have made the signing worth it. And early, Ginn did flash, with his 71-yard punt return for a touchdown in New York Week 2 sparking a win against the Giants. But his punt returns never were quite as consistent as the Cards were hoping, and Ginn averaged a career-low 19.1 yards per kickoff return.

In the Cardinals' Wild Card playoff loss in Carolina, Ginn fumbled away a kickoff at his own 3-yard line, part of a sequence that eventually doomed the Cards to a loss.

With Fitzgerald back to go with Brown, Michael Floyd and Jaron Brown, it wasn't worth keeping Ginn in the fold. The Cardinals still also have Brittan Golden on the roster at wideout, along with the inexperienced Travis Harvey and Ryan Spadola.

Cards sequences: John Brown 75-yard TD

Images of the go-ahead, 75-yard touchdown reception by WR John Brown

No Title
1 / 15
No Title
2 / 15
No Title
3 / 15
No Title
4 / 15
No Title
5 / 15
No Title
6 / 15
No Title
7 / 15
No Title
8 / 15
No Title
9 / 15
No Title
10 / 15
No Title
11 / 15
No Title
12 / 15
No Title
13 / 15
No Title
14 / 15
No Title
15 / 15
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3



This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Closer, But Cardinals Come Up Short In Painful Loss To Eagles

Final field-goal attempt is no good in 20-17 defeat

news

With Running Backs Hurting, Cardinals Turn To Eno Benjamin

Conner leaves game with ribs injury, Williams with knee issue

news

Inactives: Rodney Hudson Down, But Rest Of Offensive Line Intact

Antonio Hamilton, Myjai Sanders to be active for the first time

news

How To Watch: Eagles vs. Cardinals, Week 5

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Philadelphia Eagles at the Arizona Cardinals on October 9, 2022.

news

Cardinals Activate Antonio Hamilton To 53-Man Roster

Team also signs Baccellia to roster; puts Vigil on IR

news

Cardinals Ready For Tall Task Against Soaring Eagles

Philadelphia hasn't won on road in series since 2001

news

Cardinals Release Maxx Williams

GM Steve Keim doesn't close door on Williams return

news

Injury Report: Week 5 Vs. Eagles

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 5 matchup with the Eagles

news

Three Big Things: Eagles Week

A look at the top storylines for Sunday's game

news

Philadelphia Freedom Got Zach Ertz To Cardinals

After 2021 trade, tight end to face Eagles for the first time

news

Receiver Roulette: Cardinals Have Hop Sighting As Wideout Room Keeps Spinning

Wesley can return from IR for Eagles and Green also could play

news

Violet Bidwill And The 1947 Champion Cardinals

The NFL's first female owner was in charge when the team won a title

Advertising