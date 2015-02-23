Cardinals Release Ted Ginn

cap space that would have been spent if Ginn stayed.

This comes on the heels of the nearly $13 million in cap savings the Cardinals got when re-doing the contract of wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

The Cardinals brought Ginn in to both provide much needed speed at receiver and to aid a return game that had struggled both in kickoffs and in punts. Long before the Cardinals ever took the field, the drafting of rookie John Brown changed the need for Ginn as wide receiver. Ginn finished with only 14 receptions for 190 yards and no touchdowns, with a long reception of 27 yards.

Had Ginn worked as a return man, it would have made the signing worth it. And early, Ginn did flash, with his 71-yard punt return for a touchdown in New York Week 2 sparking a win against the Giants. But his punt returns never were quite as consistent as the Cards were hoping, and Ginn averaged a career-low 19.1 yards per kickoff return.

In the Cardinals' Wild Card playoff loss in Carolina, Ginn fumbled away a kickoff at his own 3-yard line, part of a sequence that eventually doomed the Cards to a loss.