Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Relieve Kliff Kingsbury Of Coaching Duties, Steve Keim Steps Down

Team begins process of offseason overhaul

Jan 09, 2023 at 10:11 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals have parted ways with coach Kliff Kingsbury.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals have parted ways with coach Kliff Kingsbury.

In the end, the struggles of the 2022 season were too much to keep Kliff Kingsbury around.

The Cardinals fired their head coach on Monday, the day after the team lost its seventh straight to end the year with a 4-13 record.

The Cardinals also announced that Steve Keim would be stepping away from his General Manager spot to focus on his health.

Owner Michael Bidwill is scheduled to speak to the media at 2 p.m. Arizona time.

"As a coach you learn along the way," Kingsbury said after Sunday's loss in San Francisco. "Each and every step I think there's things that I'll take from this and be a better coach moving forward. But you have to go through a season like this to try and make those changes moving forward."

Kingsbury finished with a 28-37-1 record over four seasons, with one playoff appearance.

Since Keim went on his medical leave of absence, vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson have filled his duties on an interim basis.

More to come on azcardinals.com.

Related Content

news

J.J. Watt Gets The Finish He Wanted, The Cardinals Just Reach The End Against 49ers

Retiring defensive end has two sacks but year ends with 38-13 defeat

news

Cardinals Opponents Set For 2023 Season

Home schedule includes Cowboys, Bengals, Giants, Ravens

news

Inactives: Nine Is Enough For Season Finale

Against 49ers, Cardinals have enough injuries to fill out list

news

How To Watch: Cardinals at 49ers, Week 18

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Arizona Cardinals at the San Francisco 49ers on January 8, 2023.

news

Cardinals Add Running Back Ty'Son Williams To Roster

Four players added to mix before finale in San Francisco

news

Cardinals Close Season With Test Against NFC West Best 49ers

David Blough to get second start at QB with multiple key players sitting

news

One Final Practice, One Final Game For J.J. Watt

Retiring defensive lineman prepared for emotion of last game against 49ers

news

Injury Report: Week 18 At San Francisco 49ers

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 18 matchup with the 49ers in San Francisco

news

Three Big Things: 49ers Week

A look at the top storylines for Sunday's game

news

Finding Meaning In The Unthinkable

Hamlin injury and aftermath a reminder of the humans playing this game

news

A.J. Green Thinks About Possibility Of Retirement

Wide receiver's role has shrunk in second season with Cardinals

Advertising