Cardinals Relieve Kliff Kingsbury Of Coaching Duties, Steve Keim Steps Down

In the end, the struggles of the 2022 season were too much to keep Kliff Kingsbury around.

The Cardinals fired their head coach on Monday, the day after the team lost its seventh straight to end the year with a 4-13 record.

The Cardinals also announced that Steve Keim would be stepping away from his General Manager spot to focus on his health.

Owner Michael Bidwill is scheduled to speak to the media at 2 p.m. Arizona time.

"As a coach you learn along the way," Kingsbury said after Sunday's loss in San Francisco. "Each and every step I think there's things that I'll take from this and be a better coach moving forward. But you have to go through a season like this to try and make those changes moving forward."

Kingsbury finished with a 28-37-1 record over four seasons, with one playoff appearance.

Since Keim went on his medical leave of absence, vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson have filled his duties on an interim basis.