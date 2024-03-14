A Tackle Out, A Tackle In As Cardinals Reportedly Snare Jonah Williams 

The Cardinals knew they were going to need a tackle, and then they released D.J. Humphries on Wednesday, in part because he isn't going to be able to play right away rehabbing from his ACL injury. But almost immediately the news leaked out after that the Cardinals had an agreement to sign former first-round pick Jonah Williams to come play that vacant tackle position.

Williams, the 11th overall pick by the Bengals in 2019, has been a starter his whole career. He was a left tackle for Cincinnati until last season, when the Bengals picked up Orlando Brown and moved Williams -- reportedly reluctantly -- to right tackle, where he played every one of his 1,086 O-line snaps.

With Williams working at right tackle, it keeps the options open for the Cardinals, whether to move Paris Johnson Jr. to left tackle from right and put Williams on the right side, or keep PJJ on the right side and move Williams back to the left side. UPDATE: NFL Network reported that Williams will play on the right side and Johnson to the left side.

The reported two-year deal also creates all kinds of options for the Cardinals moving forward. It doesn't rule out the Cardinals spending a good draft pick on a tackle (who maybe could play guard at first), but it also means they don't have to spend an early pick on one.