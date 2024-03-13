Cardinals Release D.J. Humphries

The options for left tackle in 2024 changed for the Cardinals on Wednesday after the team released veteran D.J. Humphries after nine seasons.

Humphries, who tore his ACL against the Eagles on New Year's Eve, faces a long rehab and would not have been ready for the start of the 2024 season. Between that and a salary cap number of $22.9 million this season, GM Monti Ossenfort decided to move on from the former first-round pick.

Later on Wednesday, the Cardinals reportedly came to a free-agent agreement with veteran tackle Jonah Williams.

Humphries was the team's top choice in the 2015 draft but was inactive all season while the Cardinals made a run to the NFC Championship game. Eventually, he matured into the starting left tackle he was expected to be and started all 98 games in which he appeared.

Injuries were part of Humphries' storyline, limited to five games in 2017 and nine in 2018. But he played every game in 2019 and 2020 and missed only one in 2021 – his lone Pro Bowl season – because of Covid.

A back injury kept him out half the season in 2022, and while he played most of 2023, the serious knee injury in the next-to-last game put his immediate future in doubt.

His personality was big, both with the media and in the locker room, and he was a quote machine. But he also had a mean streak on the field that served the four-time team captain well.