Cardinals Roster Reset 2026: Specialists

As the Cardinals head toward training camp, azcardinals.com takes a look at each position on the roster before report day. Next up, specialist.

THE ROOM: Chad Ryland, Casey Kreiter, Blake Gillikin, Devin Duvernay, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Joey Blount, Jalen Brooks, Xavier Weaver

WHO COULD SEE THE FIELD ON GAME DAY: Chad Ryland, Casey Kreiter, Blake Gillikin

Most of the Cardinals 53-man roster will see the field on special teams. For what it's worth, there are too many players to list. However, the three main contributors that will lead the unit are kicker Chad Ryland, long snapper Casey Kreiter, and punter Blake Gillikin. After season-ending back surgery, Gillikin returned to the team on a one-year contract. Before the injury, Gillikin was booting the ball well and was ranked fourth in punting average (51.7) and net punting average (45.4). For the first time since 2016, the Cardinals will have a new long snapper in Kreiter, which will be a storyline as the relationship between Kreiter and the specialists develop. While it's unknown what their roles might look like come September, the Cardinals will likely see training camp reps from the likes of Devin Duvernay and Ihmir Smith-Marsette as returns and Joey Blount as a gunner.

PLAYER IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Chad Ryland

With the release of Joshua Karty, it was clear that Ryland will be the starting kicker to open the season. It's a credit to Ryland after what had been a season with the occasional miss. He was a perfect 36-of-36 on extra points, but ended 2025 going 25-of-33 on field goal attempts. The kicking position will be in the spotlight anytime something wrong happens, and it's something Ryland understands given that over the last two decades, only three kickers were drafted earlier than him. New special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial said when watching the film from last year, there are times when Ryland needed to focus on finishing downfield as part of his follow through. With success, Ryland will find himself in the spotlight, but the positive kind.

PLAYER TO KEEP AN EYE ON: Devin Duvernay