Cardinals Roster Reset 2026: Wide Receiver

As the Cardinals head toward training camp, azcardinals.com takes a look at each position on the roster before report day. First up, wide receiver.

THE ROOM: Kendrick Bourne, Jalen Brooks, Devin Duvernay, Simi Fehoko, Bryson Green, Marvin Harrison Jr., Tejhaun Palmer, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Reggie Virgil, Harrison Wallace III, Xavier Weaver, Michael Wilson

WHO COULD SEE THE FIELD ON GAME DAY: Michael Wilson, Marvin Harrison Jr., Kendrick Bourne

The Cardinals have a nice trio at the top of the depth chart. Wilson exploded with his first 1,000-yard season, Harrison has flashed plenty, and Bourne brings with him a wealth of experience. Beyond that, jobs are up for grabs. Brooks got a little bit of playing time late last season, Weaver has had some regular-season exposure, while Duvernay and Fehoko are guys who make their mark on special teams and could be called into action. Given how much Mike LaFleur seems to like his multi-tight end sets – and given that Elijah Higgins has shown he can split wide and there is belief rookie running back Jeremiyah Love could do the same – the Cardinals may not delve deep into the room assuming guys stay healthy.

PLAYER IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Marvin Harrison Jr.

Expectations can be weighty, and for all the plays Harrison has made in his first two years, he knows more is wanted. Whatever strides he made last season got pushed to the side with a couple of different injuries, but he has a coach in LaFleur that wants to unlock him. Harrison reaching his apex would be an incredible aid to an offense along with Wilson and tight end Trey McBride.

PLAYER TO KEEP AN EYE ON: Reggie Virgil