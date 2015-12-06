Cardinals Run Over Rams

playoff seed – and a first-round bye – if they can knock off the Vikings.

The Vikings were crushed by Seattle Sunday. They travel cross country to play a Cardinals team that didn't play its best game, but played well in sweeping their NFC West brethren on the road for the first time since 2008 and in winning 10 of their first 12 games for the first time since 1948.

"We're still looking to improve," Arians said. "I've got to find reasons to holler at them about and make sure we are improving each week. There is time to look back on the journey and enjoy it but this isn't it, especially on a Thursday night week."

It'll help if the Cardinals – who finished with 524 total yards – can run like they did. Johnson finished with 99 yards on 22 carries, and added a 10-yard touchdown reception. Williams came in late but his 35-yard touchdown run highlighted his six carries (for 59 yards).

"We blocked better," Arians said.

Both backs rebounded from low moments. Johnson was fantastic in his blitz pickups and ran well in the first half, but the offense bogged down often and the Cardinals only led at halftime, 10-0.

The second drive of the second half changed all that, and both backs avoided being a goat and play critical roles in a 98-yard touchdown drive that all but sealed the win against a bad St. Louis offense. The drive started in a bad place because Williams fumbled the kickoff return out at his own 2-yard line.

Saved by a critical 31-yard jumpball catch on third down by Michael Floyd, Williams later had a 15-yard run to set up a sequence in the red zone – until Johnson fumbled himself. The Rams got the ball but it was touched while out of bounds, allowing the Cards to keep it. Johnson made his touchdown catch on the next play.