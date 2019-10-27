Cardinals' Running Game Magic Vanishes In New Orleans

Edmonds ran for 126 yards and three touchdowns in last week's win over the Giants but couldn't find much room at all against the Saints, finishing with seven carries for eight yards. Kingsbury gave him the ball on a crucial fourth-and-1 from the Arizona 30 in the third quarter and Edmonds was stuffed short.

"They did a good job of getting in every gap and shooting the gaps," Edmonds said. "I've got to find a way to get that yard, though."

Edmonds said he is hoping to play against San Francisco, but didn't feel good enough to return against New Orleans. The Cardinals were more one-dimensional than they had been in awhile and the Saints were able to take advantage.

"It's tough when you lose Chase and then (use) a guy that hasn't been here for but a couple days," Murray said. "It's tough with Dave out as well, but we've got to find a way."

There was a report on Saturday that Johnson would be held out against the 49ers, but Kingsbury did not confirm that, calling his star running back day-to-day.

Running back Alfred Morris, who was also signed on Tuesday, was inactive against the Saints, but if Edmonds, Johnson and Foster are all out, he could suddenly become the primary ballcarrier.

Although the short week is tough as Zenner and Morris try to learn the playbook in a hurry, Edmonds is confident in them if the regular trio is sidelined.