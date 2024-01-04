Budda Baker Named Starter For The Pro Bowl

"My coach has given me various jobs (in the defense) to help get the football to come around," Baker said. "Because it's really the first time in my career … my whole career I don't really see the football but this year it's like it's kind of frustrating sometimes because it is going away, going away (from me)."

Baker's Pro Bowl inclusion speaks to the respect the veteran has within the league. Baker did not finish in the top 10 from fans voting – but the two-thirds of the vote coming from coaches and players from other teams put him on the roster.

Tight end Trey McBride – who finished 10th among tight ends – was the only Cardinal to be in the top 10 in any fan voting category.

Baker is also one of eight finalists for the NFL's Art Rooney Sportsmanship award.

Baker adds much more to the team than statistics, which sounds cliché but is meaningful with the six-time Pro Bowler (he made it as a rookie as a special teamer.) Coach Jonathan Gannon was asked to give the biggest reason he likes Baker. Gannon couldn't.

"As a player, his versatility, reliability, toughness, effort, and brain," Gannon said. "I just gave you about five. As a leader, I think his attitude -- the guy comes to work, he never has a bad day. He comes to work always wanting to improve and get better.

"I would say the sign of a really good player is that he elevates others around him since he has been here and since we've been here. That's what he's done, and not just the safeties or the back end, I'm talking about the linebackers and the D-line and the coaches, so that's a valuable piece to have."

The four-time captain has taken on an even bigger role this season with the rookies playing on defense – he acknowledged he has had to get used to so much inexperience – and especially at cornerback, where at least one first-year player has played significant snaps every game.