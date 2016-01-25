Cardinals' Season Ends Without A Ring

It was a carbon copy of the end-zone interception Palmer threw at the end of the Pittsburgh loss earlier this season.

"We tried to make too much happen too soon on that play," Arians said.

Palmer acknowledged he started forcing throws in an effort to get the Cardinals back in the game.

"The lead just snowballed and got out of control," said Palmer, who echoed his coach by saying once again his finger was not an issue.

Arians also said the fact the defense allowed a field goal drive to open the second half – eating up more than seven minutes of clock – didn't help.

Those might have just been details the way the Panthers played. Other than his interception, Newton was flawless, a 180-degree turn from the performance he had against the Cardinals in last year's Wild Card game. Showing why he will be the NFL MVP, Newton had 335 yards passing on only 19 completions, throwing for two touchdowns and running in two others. He rushed for 47 yards on 10 carries.

Newton is the Broncos' problem now as Carolina will head into the Super Bowl as favorite. The Cardinals go back to the offseason knowing the team will change as always as General Manager Steve Keim tinkers with the roster.

"This wasn't the goal, to get to the NFC Championship, it was to get to the Super Bowl," cornerback Jerraud Powers said. "It shows the improvement this team has made since the coaching change (in 2013). The winning ways, the atmosphere is established now. It's a matter of us now winning the Super Bowl.

"It still seems like a failure because we didn't reach our ultimate goal."

Arians couldn't help but feel the same.