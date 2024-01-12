Cardinals Season Proved To Be Fans-Tastic In 2023

Celebrating the wins

The first win in the Gannon era came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. Gannon might not have liked being on the receiving end of the Gatorade bath, but the celebration sentiment was shared by plenty throughout the organization. There was fun after over the Falcons, Steelers, and Eagles. Three of the Cardinals' victories were against teams in the playoffs. In Philadelphia, once James Conner scored the game-winning touchdown as the clock was winding down, general manager Monti Ossenfort and owner Michael Bidwill embraced one another as the Linc went silent. Here's to looking forward to more wins next season.