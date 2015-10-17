Cardinals Seek Perfect End To Road Trip

For those reasons the road trip won't soon be forgotten, but to make sure this nine-day, three-city stretch is looked back at with fondness, the Cardinals have one more objective: Leave Heinz Field on Sunday with a victory over the Steelers.

Two other times in the past eight years the Cardinals stayed on the East Coast for a week, and their combined record was 1-3. After beating the Lions last Sunday, they're halfway to a sweep and a joyful plane ride home.

"It would definitely be huge, because one of the hardest things to do is to get wins on the road," guard Jonathan Cooper said. "We kind of got off schedule losing the one game (to the Rams) at home. We try our best not to do that. This is what it will take to get where we want to go, to win consecutive road games and keep the ball rolling."

The Cardinals are facing the storied Steelers franchise for the first time since 2011 and for only the second time since their Super Bowl matchup in 2009. Coach Bruce Arians was the offensive coordinator for Pittsburgh in that game and stayed with the team through the 2011 season until his contract wasn't renewed.

It will be his first regular season trip back to Heinz Field since the split, and while Arians has downplayed the reunion all week, his players believe it's a meaningful return. Arians is one of many Cardinals with Steelers ties. Coaches Larry Foote, Harold Goodwin, Amos Jones, Tom Moore, Brentson Buckner, Larry Zierlein and Levon Kirkland played or coached there. Linebacker LaMarr Woodley, punter Drew Butler, center A.Q. Shipley and defensive tackle Josh Mauro are ex-Steelers.

"I'm more worried about Foote and Buckner and Levon Kirkland and LaMarr Woodley and A.Q. Shipley, all those guys from Pittsburgh, than me," Arians said.