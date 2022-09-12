Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Seek Urgency After Opening Day Loss

Communication issues on defense one problem to address

Sep 12, 2022 at 03:45 PM
Cardinals wide receiver Hollywood Brown can't quite come down with a catch Sunday against the Chiefs.
Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals/Arizona Cardinals
Kliff Kingsbury doesn't believe Sunday was a blessing in disguise.

The Cardinals suffered a Week 1 disappointing 44-21 loss to the Chiefs, a performance nobody in the locker room was happy about. But Sunday did allow Kingsbury to see where the Cardinals stand compared to another playoff-caliber team and where they need to improve.

"We needed to play well to beat them, and we didn't," Kingsbury said Monday. "But I expect the sense of urgency to pick up after we watch the film (Tuesday) with the players, and see how far we have to go."

Kingsbury said that includes the defense increasing their focus by fixing communication issues and reducing the number of missed coverages in the secondary.

The Cardinals surrendered 488 total yards and the Patrick Mahomes-led offense was 6-for-6 in the red zone. The Cards also struggled to generate pressure on the quarterback throughout the game, finishing with zero sacks.

"We made a lot of mistakes together as a team," linebacker Markus Golden said. "Especially just simple little mistakes, stuff we worked on during the week.

"They are a great team, they prove it every year. But that doesn't mean we've got to let them beat us like that. You don't want to lose like that anymore."

Things were not a lot better on the offensive side of the ball. Yes, the Cardinals were without wideouts DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) and Rondale Moore (hamstring), essential players to their passing success. Justin Pugh, one their starting offensive linemen, did not play.

But quarterback Kyler Murray said injuries come with playing the world's most dangerous game, so Murray refused to use them as an excuse.

Like Murray, Kingsbury emphasized the importance of learning from their mishaps. It's the only way the team will reach its ultimate goal.

"There's nowhere to go but up after that performance," the head coach said.

"We want to reach our full potential and when you're doing stuff like that, making the self-inflicted wounds like we did (Sunday), we're not. It's nothing we can't correct, we just have to get it done. That's on all of us, coaches and players. But we'll get better."

EXTRA POINTS:

Kingsbury said defensive end J.J. Watt (calf) and Pugh (neck) are day-to-day this week. Wide receiver Rondale Moore (hamstring) will test himself this week, but Kingsbury noted that with how much running Moore must do in games, they will be careful with his recovery. The coach also said that cornerback Marco WIlson, who hurt his right leg near the end of Sunday's game, was "doing better."

