Cardinals Select Safety Jalen Thompson In Supplemental Draft

The Cardinals have been adding to their roster in almost every way possible after a three-win season, but Wednesday they went with a mode they hadn't used since 1990 when they selected Washington State safety Jalen Thompson in the fifth round of the supplemental draft.

The pick means the Cards will have to surrender a fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft. They had two fifth-rounders after getting an extra one from Miami in the Josh Rosen trade.

The last time the Cards used a pick in the supplemental draft was 1990 when they used a ninth-round pick on LSU tackle Willie Williams. In 1989, they took another Washington State product – quarterback Timm Rosenbach – in the first round of the supplemental draft.

The supplemental draft is for players who, for whatever reason, were not able to enter the April draft but were not going to return to school. In Thompson's case, he was ruled ineligible for his 2019 senior season for violating NCAA rules. Reportedly, it had to do with taking an over-the-counter supplement from a nutrition store. Instead of redshirting and playing his final season in 2020, Thompson decided to go to the NFL.