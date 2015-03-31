Cardinals Set 2015 Offseason Dates

when the strength and conditioning program can begin according to the collective bargaining agreement. They are voluntary workouts, although some players have bonus money tied to their participation.

A look at most of the key offseason dates:

-- Only strength and conditioning coaches allowed on the April 20 date.

-- The draft is April 30-May 2, with the team draft party held out at University of Phoenix Stadium April 30.

-- Players allowed on-field football work with coaching (no helmets, no contact, no offense vs. defense) May 4.

-- Rookie minicamp May 8-10.

-- OTAs run from May 19-21, May 26-28, June 1-4. Helmets allowed, as is offense vs. defense.

-- Minicamp June 9-11.

After minicamp, the coaches and players will scatter for time off before training camp and the beginning of the 2015 season. The lone mandatory function for veterans is the final minicamp.

The annual charity golf tournament with the team will be held April 23 at Whirlwind Golf Club.

The draftees will also take part in the Rookie Symposium in Ohio in late June.