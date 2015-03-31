Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Set 2015 Offseason Dates

Strength and conditioning program starts April 20, OTAs start May 19

Mar 31, 2015 at 07:13 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

OffseasonDatesPicMAIN.jpg


Patrick Peterson (21), Michael Floyd (15) and the rest of the Cardinals can start the voluntary strength and conditioning program on April 20.


Construction continues around the Cardinals' Tempe complex as the new weight room and locker room – among other details – are built for the 2015 roster. The players in the meantime will do their work in the team's practice bubble, and soon, that will mean a lot of players.

The Cardinals announced their offseason dates on Tuesday, including one that was not a secret at all – April 20,

when the strength and conditioning program can begin according to the collective bargaining agreement. They are voluntary workouts, although some players have bonus money tied to their participation.

A look at most of the key offseason dates:

-- Only strength and conditioning coaches allowed on the April 20 date.

-- The draft is April 30-May 2, with the team draft party held out at University of Phoenix Stadium April 30.

-- Players allowed on-field football work with coaching (no helmets, no contact, no offense vs. defense) May 4.

-- Rookie minicamp May 8-10.

-- OTAs run from May 19-21, May 26-28, June 1-4. Helmets allowed, as is offense vs. defense.

-- Minicamp June 9-11.

After minicamp, the coaches and players will scatter for time off before training camp and the beginning of the 2015 season. The lone mandatory function for veterans is the final minicamp.

The annual charity golf tournament with the team will be held April 23 at Whirlwind Golf Club.

The draftees will also take part in the Rookie Symposium in Ohio in late June.



This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

With Andy Lee Ill, Cardinals Re-Sign And Elevate Nolan Cooney

Punter also is holder on kick attempts

news

Cardinals' Key Three-Game Stretch Starts Against Seahawks

Team trying to avenge loss in Seattle last month

news

How To Watch: Seahawks vs. Cardinals Week 9

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Seattle Seahawks at the Arizona Cardinals on November 6, 2022.

news

Injury Report: Week 9 Vs. Seahawks

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 9 matchup with the Seahawks

news

Cardinals Fans Encouraged To Arrive Early Sunday To Beat Traffic

Event at Phoenix International Raceway will clog I-10

news

Three Big Things: Seahawks Week

A look at the top storylines for Sunday's game

news

How Much J.J. Watt Plays Is Snap Decision For Cardinals

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph would like to keep defensive end fresh

news

Cardinals Claim Defensive Tackle Trysten Hill, Place Darrel Williams On IR

Cowboys had released former second-round pick

news

Dennis Gardeck Flies As Cardinals Visit Luke Air Force Base

Annual trip to see Air Force should be captured in Hard Knocks

news

As Larry Fitzgerald Enters Arizona Sports Hall Of Fame, Retirement Still Not The Word

Former receiver staying busy in business world and not looking back

news

You've Got Mail: Seahawks Week, Part Two

Topics include P2's anger, Hopkins' future, and miscommunication

news

Folktales: Miracle In The Desert

Nate Poole becomes unlikely hero in 2003 finale that impacted the playoffs, the draft, and Larry Fitzgerald

Advertising