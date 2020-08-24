Cardinals Sign Another Cornerback, Adding Dre Kirkpatrick

The Cardinals may have found the veteran they sought to replace the injured Robert Alford in the lineup as the No. 2 cornerback – and allow Byron Murphy to remain as the nickel cornerback where he is most comfortable.

The team signed ﻿Dre Kirkpatrick﻿ Sunday to a one-year contract, the third cornerback signed in three days following the loss of Alford. To make room on the roster, the Cardinals released cornerback Duke Thomas.

"(Dre) has had some really good years in this league," said defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who coached Kirkpatrick two seasons in Cincinnati as the Bengals' defensive backs coach. "He's excited about being here and he is obviously familiar with our system but some things have changed.

"We'll see how it shakes out."

Kirkpatrick started all six games he played for the Bengals last season before landing on injured reserve with a knee injury. He has started 67 of his 99 career games, with 10 interceptions over eight seasons.

Kirkpatrick was a one-time first-round draft pick of the Bengals in 2012, a choice acquired by Cincinnati when they traded future Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer to the Raiders. The Bengals cut him in March, and now he and Joseph are reunited.